

A “human error” could further complicate things for Djokovic in Australia

Photo: Clive Brunskill / Archive / .

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic admitted on Wednesday to having made “human errors” in the documents to enter Australia and attend an interview with a sports media after knowing your positive for covid-19.

“I felt obliged to go to the interview with L’Equipe so as not to leave the journalist stranded, but I kept social distance and a mask all the time, except during the photographs. Returning home, I isolated myself and reflected. I made a mistake in my judgment and I admit that I had to postpone the appointment ”, The athlete pointed out in a statement published on social networks.

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Djokovic assures that he underwent a test to detect COVID-19 on December 16, The result of which he learned a day later after attending an event with young people, while the interview was on the 18th.

“I was asymptomatic and I felt fine and I did not receive notification of my positive PCR test until after that event (with young people) “ specified the number one racket in the world, who also pointed out that it was previously subjected to antigen tests as a precaution, which were negative.

The 34-year-old Serbian urged the media to correct the misinformation published regarding their activities “In particular in regards to the general concern of the community for my presence in Australia, and to address issues that are very hurtful and worrying for my family.”

Djokovic, who hopes to defend his title at the Australian Open from the 17th, also assured that his agent made a “human error” when filling in the travel box performed by the athlete in the 14 days prior to his arrival in the oceanic country.

The Australian government continues to consider his possible visa cancellation and subsequent deportation.

Meanwhile, immigration authorities are investigating -according to Australian media- if the tennis player lied upon entering Australia when he assured that he had not visited any third country in the previous two weeks, which could lead to his visa being canceled again.

The number one in the world was training in a facility in Sotogrande (Cádiz), according to his social networks, and traveled from Malaga to Australia, according to the president of the Serbian Olympic Committee, Borizadr Maljkovic.

The tennis player, who flew on January 4 with a stopover in Dubai, could have spent Christmas in Belgrade, according to some photos on social networks.

Djokovic arrived in Melbourne last Wednesday with a medical exemption to be vaccinated for having contracted COVID-19 in December, but the customs agents denied him the visa and he was detained in a hotel while his lawyers filed an appeal.

A Melbourne court agreed with Djokovic on Monday, allowing him to enter the country, but still chances are he will be expelled from Australia, although it is unknown when the official decision will be known.

Read also:

– The novel continues: Australia would again investigate Djokovic for alleged lies in visa trial

– Rafa Nadal spoke out on the Novak Djokovic case: “I preferred that he was not there, but justice has spoken and I respect the decisions”