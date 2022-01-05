01/05/2022 at 17:26 CET

Serbian Novak Djokovic, who This Tuesday he received a medical exemption to play the Australian Open, he is being held at the border of the oceanic country due to problems with his visa.

Djokovic, world number one, you have made a mistake when filling out your visa, by not specifying that he has received a medical exemption to enter the country, according to Australian media.

This is not the only problem facing the Serbian tennis player, since there are doubts in the government of Victoria, the state in which the tournament is played, about the medical causes for which he has received an exemption.

Djokovic claimed to have passed COVID in recent months to allegedly not get vaccinated and to be able to receive this exemption, which has been granted to a very small group of tennis players.

According to data from the ATP, practically 100% of the first 100 tennis players in the world have already received two doses of the vaccine, which was an essential requirement to enter Australia.

For this reason, the decision to grant an exemption to Djokovic has aroused complaints from other tennis players, such as Jamie Murray, Andy’s brother, who assured that another less famous person had not been granted permission.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has already stated that Djokovic will be expelled from the country if he does not show a medical reason for not being vaccinated.

His visa problem has, for now, prevented him from leaving Melbourne airport.