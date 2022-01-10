01/10/2022

On at 10:03 CET

Unexpected turn to the ‘Djokovic case’! A few hours after the Federal Circuit Court judge, Anthony Kelly, determined that the decision to cancel the visa of the current number one in the ATP ranking was “unreasonable” and therefore decided to release Belgrade to be able to dispute the Australian Open, the authorities of the oceanic country have arrested the tennis player again. According to the Serbian journalist Ksenija Pavlovic, who is very close to Djokovic’s family, the Australian government has again arrested Novak with the idea of ​​deporting him.

The aforementioned journalist assures that Djokovic’s lawyers are currently studying how to respond to said movement by the authorities. While the Serbian’s judicial victory was echoed throughout the world, this decision of the Australian government only fuels the fire, since it seemed closer than ever the possibility that the tennis player could play the Australian Open.

It must be remembered that the judge has ordered, a few hours ago, that both Djokovic’s passport and all other personal effects are returned to him. Furthermore, the defendant (the Australian Home Secretary) will have to pay the costs of the trial and take “all necessary steps to release the applicant immediately”. For now, not only has it not been like that, but quite the opposite according to Pavlovic.

Djokovic was detained since last Thursday in a detention center in the city of Melbourne after the revocation of his visa for not being vaccinated against covid-19. Now he had a free hand to be present at the first Grand Slam of the season, although the new script twist leaves everything up in the air. And there will be, for sure, more chapters in the next few hours.