01/08/2022

On at 18:55 CET

.

The uproar around the tennis player Novak Djokovic It has grown in the last hours when several photos of the world tennis number one were made public that show him participating in public events without a mask at a time when, according to his lawyers, he was positive for coronavirus.

Dated December 17, that is, one day after DjokovicAccording to his lawyers, he would have tested positive for coronavirus, the Serbian tennis federation website contains information about the tennis player’s participation in an awards ceremony for young people.

“The best tennis player on the planet (…), who for the seventh time ends the year at the helm of ATP,” gave the awards to the best young players in 2021 from Belgrade, the federation highlighted.

Only the award-winning children attended the trophy delivery at the Novak Tennis Center in Dorcol (a neighborhood of Belgrade), with no further audience due to epidemiological measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

The information is accompanied by photographs in which Djokovic He appears smiling with the winners without a mask, images also published on the federation’s Facebook account.

The day before (16 December), the player attended a ceremony at the Serbian Post Office to present the stamps “Tennis: Novak Djokovic, the world’s first racket”, in recognition of his sporting successes and humanitarian work. The tennis player himself reported the act on his Twitter account the next day.

In his tweet, accompanied by a photo in which he is also not wearing a mask, he was grateful for the “honor” that his country showed him.

The 34-year-old tennis player has been in a Melbourne hotel since Wednesday, waiting for the Australian Justice to decide whether to allow him to enter the country to play the Australian Open or to confirm the revocation of his visa and order his deportation.

Positive in December

The photos in the aforementioned events began to circulate after the version of Djokovic’s lawyers was known, according to which he obtained a medical exemption to participate in the Australian Open without being vaccinated because he had tested positive for COVID on December 16.

“Mr. Djokovic had received, on December 30, 2021, a letter from Tennis Australia’s medical director recording that he had been provided with a ‘medical exemption from covid vaccination’ because he had recently recovered from covid,” they note. in a document published this Saturday by Australian media.

The lawyers add that “At that time, 14 days had passed since the positive PCR test” and that the tennis player “had not had a fever or respiratory symptoms of covid-19” in the previous 72 hours.

The question that many are now asking is whether the player had already received notification of the result of his test when he participated in the aforementioned acts, or even if these photos do not contradict the fact that he had been infected.

In Belgrade, several hundred people gathered this Saturday, for the third day in a row, in front of the Serbian Parliament building, in the center of the capital, to express their support for Djokovic.

“He (Novak) is the sun of all of us. He is mentally very strong. They will never bring him to his knees,” exclaimed the tennis player’s father, Srdjan djokovic, who was “shocked” by the treatment of his son by the Australian authorities, whom he accused of acting for political reasons.

The Serbian portal ‘Blic’ recalled this Saturday that on December 14 Djokovic attended as a spectator the Euroleague match between Red Star and Barcelona played in Belgrade, when he was photographed with some of the Spanish club’s players, such as Nigel Hayes-Davis or Kyle kuric.

Hayes-Davis tested positive for COVID-19 on December 16.