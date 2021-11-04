11/04/2021 at 17:15 CET

Serbian Novak Djokovic, world number one, advanced without playing until the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Paris, after the French tennis player, Gaël monfils, was forced to withdraw due to muscle problems.

Monfils felt discomfort after his round of 16 match

Monfils already yesterday after his tough confrontation won against Mannarino, which required three sets, He had indicated that he suffered from a muscle problem in his abductors. This Thursday, after medical advice not to force and thus avoid further injury, the French decided not to appear for the clash against Djokovic, so that the Serbian will go to the quarterfinals without having to play the match against Monfils.

Djokovic ready to secure his number 1

So that, Djokovic already prepares for the confrontation against American Taylor Fritz, which has been imposed on the British Cameron norrie. Now, the Serbian will seek to advance to the semifinals, something that would leave his goal of being number 1 in the ATP at the end of the season well on track, something that would certify mathematically in case of lifting the French title or if Medvedev falls in the second round against Korda.

The Polish have also taken their turn Hubert hurkacz, the American Taylor fritz and James duckworth, which were imposed on Dominik Koepfer (4-6, 7-5, 6-2), Cameron norrie (6-3, 7-6 (3)) and Alexei Popyrin (7-6 (6), 6-4), respectively.