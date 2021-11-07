11/07/2021 at 18:38 CET

Serbian Novak Djokovic fulfilled his pending rematch with the Russian with a comeback Daniil Medvedev After the final of the last US Open, he beat him 4-6, 6-3 and 6-3, and won the title at Paris Bercy, his thirty-seventh Masters 1,000 tournament, one more than the Spanish Raphael Nadal.

The Belgrade tennis player, who on Saturday secured the status of world number one at the end of the year for the seventh time to surpass the record he shared with the American Pete Sampras, faced the Parisian event equaled 1,000 Masters trophies with Nadal (36).

Djokovic He has also overcome the challenge and will leave France with this record also resolved.

Djokovic, who had not competed since losing the US Open final with Medvedev, went from less to more in the appointment in Paris Bercy, which he resolved after two and a quarter hours.

The Balkan went against the current after a hesitant start and a good level of the Russian, champion in Paris last year.

Everything changed in the second set. As it happened in the semifinal that he played against the Pole Hubert HurkaczHe hit the gas. He was more confident with his serve, which he did not lose anymore, and equalized the match after winning the second set. Medvedev He assumed his inferiority in the decisive section, in which he failed to counteract the good level of the world number one, which ended up closing the duel.

Djokovic, who won for the sixth time in ten meetings against Muscovite, captured his sixth title at the Masters 1,000 in Paris. He recovered the crown that last year went to the Russian. And it brings to thirty-seven the number of Masters 1,000 in his career and also his list of successes.

The Balkan adds Paris to the successes of Wimbledon, Roland Garros, the Australian Open and the Belgrade tournament. Five in 2021 and 85 in total throughout his career.