01/11/2022 at 13:07 CET

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic He awaits in Melbourne the decision of the Australian authorities on his stay in the country without being vaccinated against covid-19, after it was reported that he may have lied in his entry statement.

World’s number one completed his second training session on Tuesday for the Australian Open, which will be held from January 14, while the Australian Immigration Minister, Alex hawkeHe assured that he is considering the cancellation of the tennis player’s visa.

The Balkan rallied on the court Rod Laver Arena, scenario in which he raised up to nine titles of Grand slam, together with his coach Goran ivanisevic, according to aerial images broadcast today by the public channel ABC.

The objective of the Serbian tennis player is to win the Australian Open and reach your twenty-first Grand slam, thus surpassing his main rivals, the Swiss Roger Federer and spanish Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic arrived last Wednesday at Melbourne with a medical exemption to be vaccinated for having contracted covid-19 in December, but the customs agents denied him the visa and he was held in a hotel while his lawyers filed an appeal. An Australian court on Monday gave the reason to Djokovic, 34, and allowed him to enter the country, but there are still chances that he will be expelled from the country.

I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen

I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. 👇 pic.twitter.com/iJVbMfQ037 – Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 10, 2022

Possible lie

According to the Australian media, the authorities are investigating whether the tennis player lied upon entering Australia when he assured that he had not visited any third country in the previous two weeks, which could lead to his visa being canceled again. The number one in the world was training in a facility in Sotogrande (Cadiz), according to their social networks, and traveled from Malaga toward Australia, according to the president of the Olympic committee Serbian, Borizadr Maljkovic.

The tennis player, who flew on January 4 making a stopover in Dubai, could have spent Christmas in Belgrade, according to some photos on social media.

The situation around the best tennis player in the world has led to a diplomatic problem between Australia and Serbia, where the relatives of the Djokovic They say that he has suffered “torture” during the time that he has been held in a hotel in Melbourne.

In a telephone conversation, the Serbian Prime Minister, Aan brnabic, he asked his Australian counterpart, Scott morrison, fair treatment and respect for the rights of Djokovic, as well as a direct exchange of information in the coming days.

According to a statement, Brnabic He stressed the importance of the conditions for the tennis player’s training and physical preparations for the tournament that were denied him in recent days.

“Brnabic asked his Australian counterpart to do everything he can to ensure that Djokovic have a humane and dignified treatment in Australia during the entire time of your stay “, according to the note.

According to the Australian Prime Minister’s Office, Morrison explained to Brnabic the entry restrictions to the oceanic country imposed to combat the pandemic, among which the complete schedule of the covid-19 vaccine is required, although there are exemptions..

In a dialogue described as “constructive”, Morrison He assured his counterpart that these restrictions are not discriminatory and have served to protect the nation during the pandemic.

ATP defends vaccines

For its part, Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP) today highlighted its strong support for vaccination against covid-19, while calling on Australia to improve communication to avoid misunderstandings.

“The ATP continues to strongly recommend vaccination of all players on the circuit, which we believe is essential for our sport in times of pandemic. This is based on scientific evidence and has health benefits.”explained the ATP in a statement.

The agency said it understands the “sacrifices” made by Australians and the immigration policies imposed by the pandemic, but added that “the complications a player experienced upon arrival underscored the need for clearer understanding, communication and enforcement of the rules. “. The ATP specified that the incident has damaged all fronts, “including Novak’s well-being and preparation for the Australian Open”.