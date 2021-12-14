12/14/2021 at 8:18 PM CET

With the season now over and in the midst of the uproar over vaccination to participate in the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic has taken advantage of his free time to visit the Red Star court that today faces Barça on the fifteenth day of the Euroleague.

And it is that the number one in the ranking is enjoying these days of a well-deserved rest after a long and complicated season and his vaccination status has not yet been resolved. It has been seen these days in the mountains of Kopaonik accompanied by his family, isolated from the world of tennis, at least for a few days.

A mini retreat in which he has also had time for basketball. The Belgrade tennis player was one of the great attractions of the match and was greeted with applause by his compatriots on his arrival on the court.

. @ DjokerNole ve & ccaron; you were bodri KK Crvena zvezda 🔴⚪️ # kkcz #EuroLeague #TogetherWeCan #EveryGameMatters pic.twitter.com/hza6lHgEcM – KK Crvena zvezda mts (@kkcrvenazvezda) December 14, 2021

Barça, current leaders of the Euroleague, face a Red Star ranked twelfth in the table, but in good dynamics after winning their last two games: 58-69 in Saint Petersburg and 81-75 against Olympiacos.

Follow the entire Euroleague exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

This is the first commitment of a Barça that on Thursday will visit the PAO pavilion and on Sunday it will face Manresa in its ACB duel.