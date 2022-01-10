01/10/2022

On at 07:55 CET

Djokovic is free! At least for now. Serbian tennis player you have won your case in court and will be able to stay in Australia to participate in the Australian Open (held from January 17 to 30) at the expense of the next step taken by the Australian government.

The judge of the Federal Circuit Court, Anthony Kelly, determined that The decision to cancel the visa of the current number one in the ATP ranking was “unreasonable” after listening for more than three hours to the lawyers of the Belgrade tennis player.

Both the passport of Djokovic like all other personal effects, they will be returned to you. And furthermore, the defendant (the Australian Home Secretary) will have to pay the costs of the trial and take “all necessary steps to release the applicant immediately“.

Djokovic He had been detained since last Thursday in a detention center in the city of Melbourne after the revocation of his visa for not being vaccinated against covid-19. Now he has a free hand to be present at the first Grand Slam of the season.

THE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT WILL RESPOND

The Home Office lawyer ‘aussie’, Christopher Tran, ensures that the immigration minister, Alex hawke, has in mind to exercise your right to request in a personal capacity the cancellation of the visa of Djokovic. What could it mean? That once the decision is revoked, Hawke could cancel it again, a fact that would open a new judicial process to try revoke the famous three-year sanction that would entail cancellation of the visa.