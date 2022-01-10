01/10/2022

Act. At 12:14 CET

.

The number one in world tennis, Novak Djokovic, He spent an odyssey of almost 8 hours of interviews at customs control in Australia before being denied entry to the country for not complying with the rules of the pandemic, according to transcripts released Monday by an Australian court.

The documents in which you can read the conversations of Djokovic with the customs agents have been disclosed by the Australian court that today has ruled in favor of the tennis player and has allowed him to stay in the southern country.

Interviews at customs control began after midnight from Wednesday to Thursday of last week at Melbourne airport, where he arrived Djokovic aiming to play the Australian Open later this month.

The Serbian tennis player, who confirms that he is not vaccinated against covid-19, says that he had been infected with coronavirus on December 16, so he was exempt from the obligation to be vaccinated.

More than three hours later, the agent informs him that he is being denied entry into the country because he does not comply with the requirements due to the pandemic, while the athlete expresses his confusion and insists that he received a green light from the Tennis Federation and the country’s authorities.

“I will give you something like, you know, 20 minutes – or if you need more time you can ask for it – and you need to give us the reasons why we should not cancel your visa,” says the Australian official around four in the morning.

The tennis champion, after expressing his confusion, exclaims: “It puts me in a very compromised position when at four in the morning I cannot call the president of Tennis Australia, I cannot contact anyone from the State Government of Victoria (… ) I don’t know what else I can tell you. I mean, I did everything they …, what was asked of me. “

In a long conversation full of bureaucratic obstacles, the official asks for proof of communications and emails with the authorities of the state of Victoria and the central government.

The tennis player insists that he cannot get the documents at dawn and refuses to sign the order to deny entry into the country, known for its strict immigration policies.

The official explains that he will be escorted to a hotel run by a British company, Serco, hired to guard those who have been denied entry into the country while their allegations are being processed.

Some immigrants and asylum seekers have been deprived of liberty in these centers for years.

According to the transcript, the Serbian athlete insists on customs control that had tested positive for covid-19 in a PCR and therefore received permission from the authorities, endorsed by a medical committee, to enter Australia.

“I sent the blood test for the antibodies and the level was sufficient and I received permission to enter Australia and I obtained the documentation that supported my medical exemption and the travel declaration from the federal government,” says the tennis player.

To the end, Djokovic He comments on the possibility of buying a plane ticket to leave Australia and the official ends the interview at 7:45 am on January 6.

The tennis player’s odyssey has taken a 180-degree turn this Monday when a court has agreed with him, has allowed him to enter the country and will force the authorities to pay legal costs.