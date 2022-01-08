

The Australian authorities revoked Novak Djokovic’s visa.

Photo: Matthew Stockman / .

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic received a medical exemption to enter Australia after being infected with COVID-19 last December, as indicated this Saturday by his lawyers through a judicial document.

“The date of the first positive PCR test for COVID-19 was registered on December 16, 2021 ″, says the document quoted by the Australian media.

Djokovic, who He is being held in a Melbourne hotel after the Australian authorities revoked his visa for fail to comply with the measures against COVID-19, arrived Wednesday night in the oceanic country with a medical exemption that allowed him to defend his title at the Australian Open without being vaccinated.

“Mr. Djokovic had received, December 30, 2021, a letter from the Tennis Australia medical director recording that he had been provided with a ‘Medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination’ because it had recently recovered from coronavirus“, Says the court document.

The lawyers point out that “at that time 14 days passed from the positive PCR test and that the tennis player “had not had fever or respiratory symptoms of COVID-19 ″ in the previous 72 hours.

Djokovic’s legal team appealed last Thursday the decision of the authorities of revoke your visa upon arrival in Australia, and the Federal Circuit Court will hold a hearing next Monday to to decide if the world’s number 1 is deported.

“Mr Djokovic is not a captive in Australia. You are free to leave at any time you decide to do so and the Border Force will surely facilitate it “ 🗣️ Karen Andrews (Australian Interior Minister) pic.twitter.com/THvLlKfooM – ESPN Tennis (@ESPNtenis) January 7, 2022

The arrival in Australia of the Serbian tennis player, who he has never wanted to reveal if he was vaccinated, caused a wave of outrage in the oceanic country that demands that travelers have the complete COVID-19 vaccine schedule or a valid medical exemption to enter the country.

Scott morrison, Australian Prime Minister, assured that after the revocation of the visa, “There are no special cases. The rules are the rules ”.

The vaccine is mandatory to enter Australia, but there are temporary exemptions for people who have a “serious medical condition”, which cannot be vaccinated due to contracted COVID-19 in the previous six months or have had an adverse reaction to the drug, among other reasons.

You can also read: Rafa Nadal feels sorry for Djokovic’s situation and left his message: “The world has suffered enough, you have to get vaccinated”