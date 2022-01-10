01/10/2022

Act. At 10:56 CET

According to the environment of Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis player will be deported from Australia despite today’s court decision to cancel the suspension of his visa by the Australian Government.

“The latest information is that they want to stop him“said Djordje Djokovic, brother of the world number one tennis player, to the TV station Prva.

The Telegraf newspaper, for its part, assures that Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, has stated that the Australian Government has decided to deport ‘Nole’.

An Australian court on Monday ordered the release of Djokovic, who had been held since last Thursday in a hotel in the city of Melbourne after the revocation of his visa for not being vaccinated against covid-19.

THE AUSTRALIA OPEN DOUBT

This decision would, in principle, allow Djokovic participate in the Australian Open, which in the event of victory would become his tenth title of that tournament and his twenty-first Grand Slam, thereby surpassing the Swiss Roger Federer and to spanish Rafael Nadal.

The Australian Government agreed today to reverse its decision to cancel the visa, although the lawyer Christopher Tran, noted that Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering using his special powers to deport Djokovic.