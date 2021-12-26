12/26/2021 at 11:02 CET

.

Everything was prepared that September 12 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, prepared to act as a set at the party scheduled for Novak Djokovic and his date with history.

In the presidential box of the Arthur Ashe stadium, the center court of the venue, the legendary Rod Laver awaited the resolution of the last point of the US Open final between the Serbian player and the Russian Daniil Medvedev, the gifted student of the so-called ‘next gen’, the threatening brood that aims to put an end to the incontestable and eternal dominance of the so-called ‘big three’ that make up, in addition to the Balkan, the Swiss Roger Federer and spanish Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic He was aiming for success at Flushing Meadows, from which he emerged victorious three times. The 34-year-old from Belgrade had passed through 2021 with insulting superiority. With success under his arm in Melbourne, at the Australian Open, in London, at Wimbledon, and in Paris, at Roland Garros. The Grand Slam was never so close. The conquest of the big four the same year in hand.

The only thing missing was New York for the Serbian player to close the circle, round off his career and place himself in the olympus of the racket. Only two men have achieved it throughout history. The American Don Budge, in 1938 and the Australian Rod Laver, in 1962 and 1969.

Laver, now 83 years old, the only one who has succeeded in the call was open, he was clear about the protocol. It was planned that he would move from the box to the center of the track to deliver to Djokovic the trophy, to give him the witness. It was written; 52 years later, the oceanic record was to be reached.

But Rod Laver did not get to step on the court. Novak Djokovic did not win, the party was called off, and the record was not set. The ceremony changed the pace. It was the American Stan smith, champion of the United States Open in 1971, who reached the podium to award Medvedev, the man who thwarted the celebration.

A white towel covered the face of Djokovic, slumped back in his chair, his face flooded with tears and folds of rage. Frustration hid behind the cloth. He wanted to disappear but time became eternal.

Novak he had missed a hitherto unique opportunity. He barely resisted the Russian. Against an opponent who had won five times up to that point, in the most relevant appointments. The Serbian collapsed. Inexplicably it fell down with a crash, erratic, nervous, imprecise.

He could not overcome the vertigo Novak Djokovic defeated in three sets (6-4, 6-4 and 6-4) and in two and a quarter hours of play. The pressure overcame the Serbian, disoriented, disheartened. Enraged with his racket, he smashed it into the cement of the Arthur Ashe.

Anguish seized the Serbian at the worst moment. Subjected to the gaze of the world. With the challenge before him to settle down as the best ever. With the Grand Slam in hand and with more big tournaments than anyone. New York was targeting its 21st major. One more than Federer, one more than Nadal.

“I feel relief and gratitude. From a mental and emotional point of view it has been too much. Too much to handle. It has been a lot of emotions. It is a tough defeat considering everything that was at stake. Emotionally all this has been difficult to handle “, recognized Djokovic that before the Tokyo Olympics, where he was the top favorite and after more than two months without losing, he referred to the pressure calmly.

“I am not going to say that I am capable of isolating myself from all the media noise that exists around me. I see it, hear it and perceive it and I know it is there but over time I have learned to develop emotional management mechanisms that allow me to see all of this as something positive and not as something that can destroy me. I feel that pressure is a privilege and that without it professional sports would not exist. Those of us who want to be at the top must learn to deal with it both on and off the track, “he said then.

It was in Tokyo where Djokovic showed signs of weakness after a brutal display in the first half of the year that he went through with the titles at the Australian Open, where he beat Medvedev, the Masters 1000 in Rome, the Belgrade tournament, Roland Garros after beating the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas after beating Nadal and Wimbledon, where he beat the Italian Matteo berretini.

Only two losses so far. Facing the british Daniel evans in Monte Carlo and the Russian Aslan Karatsev in Belgrade.

Everything changed at the Games. The forebodings faltered as the tension increased. The Grand Slam, the Golden Slam … were challenges that were subjected to the Serbian who began to fail in Tokyo. The German Alexander Zverev it separated him from the fight for gold in the Games. And a day later, Pablo Carreño also deprived him of the bronze.

Even so, he headed for the USA Open with everything in his favor to become the best in history. He went through every round, sped to the end until Medvedev it deprived him of success.

The rematch came two months later. In the Masters 1000 in Paris where he added his 86th title after beating the Russian. Little consolation.

Nothing was the same later, at the end of the year. He could not conquer the ATP Finals, surpassed in the semifinals again by Zverev. Nor will the course culminate with the Davis Cup. Serbia was on the verge of the Madrid final after losing to Croatia.Rod Laver it did not go out to the center of the track of the Arthur Ashe stadium. There was no motive or witness to yield. New York, a city that lives with greatness, that coexists with spectacle, saved the script for another time.

The next gen grows, accelerates. Medvedev, Zverev, Tsitsipas, Thiem and company, improve and accelerate. Little by little they invade the big three. Laver waiting. The story too.