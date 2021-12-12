Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Russian Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) retained his light heavyweight world title in Yekaterinburg on Saturday, against his compatriot Umar Salamov (26-2, 19 KO).

The performance of the champion was better than that of a few months ago in the United Kingdom against Craig Richards, when he left many doubts. On this occasion, and without being spectacular his performance or his ambition for a potential KO to a quite inferior and disarmed rival, he left flashes for all twelve rounds of the great Bivol that we all remember not too many years ago. In his 30s, he is at an excellent age to think about unifying, and we all think of his compatriot Beterbiev as the showdown we would like to see before the IBF and WBC champion “gets too old.” We will see him in a few days against Marcus Browne, so the time for them to be measured in spring is the most appropriate. A stake against “Zurdo” Ramírez would not be bad either, who curiously we will also see in the ring in a week.

Yesterday afternoon, Bivol showed that perhaps his mediocre performance against Richards was the product of his long inactivity, and he had complete control of the actions with a powerful and precise jab; All of this was sapping Salamov’s physical and mental stamina, who was only able (even with his remarkable reach advantage) to connect on rare occasions, although not without danger, to the face of the Kyrgyz-born. Salamov started more active, but Bivol showed his great defensive concepts and counterattacked masterfully on a frequent basis. The advance of the fight and consequent fatigue of the aspirant, however, were changing the roles between aggressor and receiver of the attempts.

Bivol folded his hands at times, but he did not combine with much consistency or go forward with enough conviction to knock out his opponent when it seemed that there were propitious moments for it, deciding not to risk the potential big fights that could come to him in the short term. The cards of 119-109, 118-109 and 118-110 reflected this difference in level and performance between the two fighters.

The excellent fight of the night was called off at the last minute. When Patrick Teixeira He was already bandaging himself to go out to the ring, his rival, Magomed KurbanovHe found himself unwell and had to postpone the meeting with everything ready. It has been a tough weekend in this sense, with the positive in covid of Arsen goulamirian on the morning of their fight for the world WBA cruiser, the absence of John Riel Casimero in his world rooster WBO by dehydration or this chapter on Saturday afternoon in Yekaterinburg.