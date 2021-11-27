11/27/2021 at 09:00 CET

Alicia mendoza

We have inherited as a society many ideas about the evolutionary development of children and especially about the development of babies. Among the myths and truths present in society is the belief that fever is related to increased growth of the young child.

But is there scientific evidence to prove this or is it an inherited idea that we should discard?

Growth hormone and sleep

To respond to this we must attend to the side effects caused by having fever. Fever in both adults and children causes a lot of fatigue to the body and our response is to go to sleep.

Just when children are young they suffer from many illnesses and have a fever because their immune systems are still very weak and they are being exposed to many pathogens, viruses and bacteria for the first time. This fever causes them a prolonged sleep.

Science has shown that while children sleep, growth hormone or GH hormone is secreted in greater amounts. As scientists Víctor Arce, Jesús AF Tresguerres and Jesús Devesa tell in the book ‘Human Physiology’ “under normal conditions, the highest GH release occurs during sleep, mainly associated with the first phase of slow waves, with peaks of lesser amplitude associated with subsequent slow wave phases & rdquor ;. The slow wave phase is in the phase of sleep in which our bodies do not perform rapid eye movements (Sleep not DIE), it is very deep and restorative.

Growth hormone is secreted in greater amounts when 1/3 to an hour has passed after falling asleep. The highest levels of secretion of this hormone occur until the third month after the baby is born. When we reach the 20-30 stage, a decline begins until we age. Therefore, while children sleep, more growth hormone is secreted.

So is there a relationship between a fever and a child’s growth?

Scientific evidence cannot show that there is a direct relationship between children’s growth and fever. What we can point out is that there is an indirect relationship between fever and growth, since young children are very prone to diseases, so they have more fever, which makes them more sleepy and while they sleep a large amount is secreted growth hormone.