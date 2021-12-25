A little over a year has passed since Joe Biden was elected as the new president of the United States, an event that Donald Trump has not been able to overcome, much less his followers.

And it is that the way in which the businessman also governed in his four-year term as president, unleashed a great wave of violence and racism against thousands of Latinos.

It is worth mentioning that the high rates of infections in the United States were largely thanks to Trump, since he never demanded the use of a mask or maintain security protocols.

However, Biden has tried to handle every single problem his predecessor left behind, as well as handle all of his naysayers, but his last game has been pretty dirty.

Joe and his wife Jill Biden were in the middle of the Christmas event, where they attended a series of phone calls from several children and their parents.

The event was held at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Claus Operations Center, located at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

It should be noted that year after year, presidents wish children a Merry Christmas as part of a tradition, and the last time the event made headlines was in 2018, when Donald Trump questioned a seven-year-old girl about whether she still believed in Santa claus

However, in one of those calls, one of the parents, identified as “Jared”, could be heard saying the phrase: “Let’s Go Brandon” (Let’s Go Brandon!).

Although for many it is a harmless word, both the president and his followers know very well that it was and continues to be used by his opponents and followers of Donald Trump as a key to say “Fuck Joe Biden” (Fuck Joe Biden).

However, the president defended himself and even gave a “white glove slap” by letting the insult pass and simply replying: “Come on Brandon, I agree.”

Origin of “Let’s Go Brandon”

It was shortly after Biden formally took over the presidency of the United States that “let’s go Brandon” soared, right after a reporter apparently misheard a chant from “Fuck Joe Biden.”

Coincidentally, the reporter claimed “let’s go Brandon” was said while interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, and later assured the New York Times that the chant distracted him.

It should be noted that the 79-year-old president has ignored said insult, so he has not hooked up at any time with his opponents who do not stop repeating the phrase.

