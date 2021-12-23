12/23/2021 at 8:46 PM CET

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, explained this Thursday that, with the new regulation on masks that will be in force during the “essential time” from this Friday, “every time we go out we have to go with it on” except in natural areas or to practice a sport.

And that’s it, he said at a press conference after the meeting of the Council of Ministers, the main difference that exists with the decree currently in force, which the Government approved in June last to eliminate the obligation of the mask outdoors when the interpersonal safety distance of 1.5 meters could be maintained.

But given the images of agglomerations seen in recent weeks and the increase in social interactions during the Christmas holidays, the Executive has understood that it is necessary to return to be used in any circumstance, less to practice sports outdoors or when you are in a “natural space” such as the field or the beach and as long as you keep your distance if you are not living together.

“If you are in a city and you go out to do sports you are exceptional, or on the beach with partners, and the same in the country. If we are talking about a rural space, in a town square, it will be mandatory to take it”, Darias has exemplified.

In any case, It is a “temporary measure” that will be in effect for “the essential time until the current epidemiological situation improves,” with a large increase in incidence.

Despite the frontal rejection of scientific societies to this measure, the minister has assured that “the scientists do support it” and there are studies in “the United States and Germany that speak of the relationship between the spread of aerosols and the mask to avoid that spread. “

The new royal decree law that will be published this Friday in the BOE and will require the validation of Congress but “is linked” to epidemiological evolution, which “accredits the Government” to act with “greater promptness” than on previous occasions, when they required legal modifications.

In addition to the masks, Darias, accompanied by the Government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, recalled other measures to halt the advance of the sixth wave announced by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, after this Wednesday’s meeting of the Conference of Presidents, which will be followed by others periodically: the Executive’s idea, sources from Moncloa point out, is that the next one is the first week of January.

That is, the possibility of hiring retired and foreign health professionals to reinforce the templates or the reinforcement of the assistance and diagnostic capacities of the communities with the Armed Forces, They will help with tracking and vaccination tasks in 150 Army mobile teams, including military hospitals such as the Gómez Ulla in Madrid or the General Hospital of Defense in Zaragoza.

But, above all, the acceleration of vaccination, with new objectives set by the Government: to have 80% of the population between 60-69 years with the third dose before the end of the year; 80% to those between 50-59 years old in the week of January 24; 80% to those between 40-49 years old in the first week of March; and 70% of children from 5 to 11 years old with the first pediatric dose in the week of February 7 and with the second on April 18.

“The Government of Spain is not going to skimp on all the resources that are necessary to combat the virus, human and economic,” Rodríguez has guaranteed before insisting that the autonomies have already received the largest deliveries on account of the additional fund worth 7,000 million euros.