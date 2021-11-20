11/20/2021 at 16:00 CET

The black ratRattus rattus. Environmental health experts have launched the alert. They highlight the danger posed by this animal, transmitter of serious diseases, such as leptospirosis, toxoplasmosis, Weil’s disease, bubonic plague or hantavirus. AND They urge the public not to leave food or waste on public roads and the Administration to implement imminent prevention plans to avoid the chronification of the problem. It is not yet a pest, but it can become one if it is not acted upon immediately.

The notice has been launched by the National Association of Environmental Health Companies (Anecpla), in the course of a technical conference entitled ‘Black rat: reemerging species, current situation, evolution and treatment’, held at the headquarters of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), in which representatives of the Madrid City Council and environmental health companies have participated.

The experts addressed the current situation of this species in Spain and its associated risks, as well as its evolution and management. They highlighted that the black rat population has increased notably in the last two years in Madrid and other cities in Spain, such as Valladolid.

The case of Madrid is paradigmatic: with just a dozen outbreaks detected and controlled in 2019, the range of action of this species has been widening to add, at present, to 35 spotlightsreveals Anecpla.

Nests in trees, roofs and attics

Nests in trees, roofs and attics“The presence of black rats in Madrid has been increasing in recent years and to control this situation adequately fast action is essential from the first detection, in addition to the necessary collaboration between all the areas involved: City Council and pest management companies of course, but also it is important to establish synergies with the citizens themselves, park and garden workers, etc. & rdquor ;, highlights Jose María Cámara, from the Department of Vector Control of Madrid Salud.

Because the scope of action of the black rat is usually limited mainly to parks and gardens. This animal does not access sewage systems under any circumstances exterior or interior sanitation. An added problem: usually build their nests in trees, which are hardly distinguishable from those of birds. It also nests on rooftops and attics, and moves with agility through pipes and branches.

“Herein lies the main challenge & rdquor ;, highlights the president of Anecpla, Sergio Monge. “Until now, both environmental health companies and municipal prevention plans were specialized in sewer rats (Rattus norvegicus), the treatment of which is carried out inside the sewer system and for which a tolerance of a minimum is assumed. population & rdquor ;, points.

“Nevertheless, With the black rat we find specimens that move in gardens and green areas, near schools and playgrounds, with an intense traffic of people and domestic animals, which greatly complicates its management. And in the face of which the tolerance of a minimum population density is not so clear, both for health, economic and image criteria & rdquor ;, he emphasizes.

Do not feed pigeons or cats on public roads

Do not feed pigeons or cats on public roadsAnother key aspect in tackling this problem, and which was highlighted by all the speakers, is the importance of prevent citizens from feeding pigeons, cats, etc. on public roads. Because, as indicated by Jorge Galván, CEO of Anecpla, “the remains of food left in the street will attract specimens of black rat, promoting their expansion and reproduction & rdquor ;.

For this reason, Anecpla insists on the importance of prevention: it is the best tool for the control of this species. The association has made a appeal to citizens not to deposit waste on public roads outside of containers intended for this purpose.

“In addition to the black rat management treatments that are already being carried out by pest management companies in collaboration with the different municipalities, It is also very important that citizens manage their waste with the greatest of civility, in order to avoid sources of garbage that could attract this type of animals & rdquor ;, insists Galván.

Anecpla was established in 1992. It associates almost 550 companies that represent approximately 85% of the turnover of the sector in Spain. Its main objectives are focused on the consolidation of a professionalized sector that ensures public health and the environment. Another of his goals is the fight against professional intrusion.

Veterinary alert: they can infect dogs

Veterinary alert: they can infect dogsNot only humans can be infected by the black rat. Dogs are in danger too, which has caused veterinarians to be on alert. This species is a reservoir and transmitter of a spirochete bacterium, Leptospira, which causes leptospirosis, a zoological disease with epidemic potential.

The most frequent contagion of this disease “comes from contaminated stagnant water, wounds and contact with mucosa & rdquor ;. Veterinarians advise vaccination of pets.

This seemingly harmless rodent is actually one of the 100 most harmful invasive alien species in the world. This has been confirmed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Adult specimens weigh between 150 and 250 grams. They measure between 16 and 22 centimeters, not counting their tail, hairless and covered with ring scales, which reaches between 17 and 24 centimeters. Its fur, despite its name, can be gray.

Native to Asia, the black rat is extremely agile. Owns a amazing reproductive capacity: in urban environments with abundant food they can reach six litters a year. And they can have up to 18 pups at each birth. It is included in the Spanish Catalog of Invasive Exotic Species.

