Since 2021, Mexico has decided to join the era of virtual reality and technology that has already developed in different parts of the world.

The best way to do it has been with the new banknotes launched so far in the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which have been a real novelty.

And it is that with the help of technology and some external applications they have shown the new 20, 50 and 100 peso banknotes in motion, as their illustrations can be seen in motion.

But now, a new sensation has taken over social networks and the front pages, since it is the same augmented reality but now on cards that give access to public transport.

Shortly before AMLO took office as president, it was announced that public transport in Mexico City would be paid through cards and recharges in machines placed in the stations.

This card will be used to take the metro, metrobus, light rail service and some routes marked throughout the capital of the Mexican territory, which connect the four cardinal points of the CDMX.

It is a new technology that has made a lot of noise on social networks. Photo: Pixabay

What is a fact is that through TikTok the videos that demonstrate this new technology on the cards that give access to public transport have gone viral.

Augmented reality

Through the platform of Chinese origin, the videos of some Internet users who demonstrated the new technology of the cards have become popular, which places it in the new era.

Accessing this map is much easier than you imagine, because you only need a filter that is already available through the Instagram platform, and here we tell you how.

It is worth mentioning that this “new” filter has augmented reality that, when detecting the new cards, will do its thing and will display all the lines of the CDMX Metro, as well as their connections.

This new filter has excited everyone through networks. Photo: Pixabay

This new opportunity to see the CDMX metro map has been placed as the favorite of several Internet users as they have been in charge of sharing their experiences through different social networks.

To get on the trend, you only need to follow the following steps: The first thing to do is go to the Instagram application and select the option to upload a story. From there, you will have to look for the option ‘Explore effects’ and search for “metro cdmx”, which will display a whole menu.

The option to choose to be able to view the map in augmented reality of the CDMX Metro is the first and, automatically, the camera of the Instagram app will begin to scan the card.

