The Nintendo Switch OLED is already in the hands of users. Your new screen is very different from the previous LED, and that is causing some doubts.

Everyone was waiting for a new Switch Pro with 4K graphics for this Christmas. But sales are going so well and the semiconductor crisis so bad, that Nintendo has decided to roll the gum with the new Nintendo Switch OLED. There will be time for a Pro model.

The hybrid Nintendo Switch OLED console has the same power as the current model, with enhancements intended for handheld game play.

The most remarkable thing is your new OLED screen with 720p resolution, which improves blacks and purity of colors. Although it must be recognized that the current screen also looks very good. Here you can see a comparison between both consoles:

The OLED display offers higher image quality, but also is more delicate. It is a glass panel, while in the standard Switch the LED screen is made of plastic, more resistant to shocks.

To protect the glass against a fall and prevent it from breaking into a thousand pieces, Nintendo has added an extremely thin clear plastic layer that slightly protects the glass. Its main function is prevent glass shards from scattering, if the screen is broken.

The problem is that according to The Verge, some users they have removed this layer of protection thinking it was a safety plastic.

Nintendo itself warns in the manual of the console: “Do not remove the adhesive anti-scatter film from the OLED screen of the console.” But whoever reads the manuals today …

If you remove the protection, the screen will continue to work without problems, but it will be more unprotected against scratches and fingerprints, and if you suffer a blow, glass can shatter into a thousand pieces.

Nintendo also clarifies that this layer of protection is compatible with the anti-scratch protectors that users add.

New version of Nintendo’s flagship console, now with a 7 “OLED-type screen, 64 GB of storage and in a new white color.

The console Nintendo Switch OLED It went on sale today at a price of 349.95 euros, but speculators are already doing their thing. On Amazon it sells for 419 euros.

In addition to the aforementioned OLED screen with a thinner frame, other novelties are the improved console foot, more powerful speakers, 64 GB of storage, and a new dock with a LAN port.

