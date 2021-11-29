11/29/2021

On at 16:26 CET

Marina Borràs

Now that Christmas is approaching, we repeat a lot to children the premise that if they do not behave well, Santa Claus or the Three Wise Men will not bring them gifts. And although this act may seem completely harmless, the truth is that it is not something we do only on these dates, but the threat and blackmail they are tools that we use frequently to get our children to do what we ask them to do. But have we stopped to think about the consequences of it?

The effects of educating with long-term threats

Amaya de Miguel, author of “Relax and educate. Effective Solutions for Everyday Conflicts & rdquor; , exposes in his book the following situation: “Imagine that you are walking down the street and you come across a person who has fallen and cannot get up. As you look at it, someone comes up to you and says:

– “If you help him get up, I’ll give you 2 nights at the hotel that you want to go with whoever you want & rdquor; (prize).

– “As long as you don’t help him get up, you won’t be able to go to dinner on Saturday with your coworkers & rdquor; (punishment).

– “Help him right now or I’ll hit you! & Rdquor; (threat).

Amaya goes on to explain that “at that moment, faced with the desire for the prize or the fear of the threat or punishment, you will possibly act. But, if you have always been educated like this, the day that nobody offers you a reward, a punishment or a threat, it will be very likely that you will pass by without helping that person. You will have gotten used to acting out of external motivations& rdquor ;.

“Respect is earned, not imposed”

Alberto soler

Psychologist

Along the same lines, the psychologist Alberto Soler affirms that “if our children follow the rules only out of fear of the consequences, the moment we turn around, they will stop following them.” At the end of the day, we must remember that “respect is earned, not imposed& rdquor ;, sentences the psychologist.

You also learn to manipulate

If we relate to our children through manipulation, blackmail or threat, how do we expect them to learn to relate in the future? And not only with the people around them, but also with us, their parents.

“Many parents don’t realize how they teach manipulation in the name of love & rdquor;

Jane Nelsen, Lynn Lott and Stephen Glenn

Authors of “Positive Discipline from A to Z”

“Manipulation is learned behavior,” say Jane Nelsen, Lynn Lott and Stephen Glenn in the book “Positive Discipline from A to Z”. And they add: “Many parents do not realize how they teach manipulation in the name of love& rdquor ;. In the end, we are their main references, they learn from us, and the message we are sending them is that blackmail and threats are valid and effective ways of relating to people.

Are there bad girls and boys? And the good ones?

In one of the Educar es Todo events, Alberto Soler asked the attendees what a “good” girl or boy is; or “bad & rdquor ;. The answers were that good children are “obedient, calm, they don’t give problems, they get good grades … & rdquor ;. On the other hand, bad children were classified as “restless, disobedient, get bad grades & mldr; & rdquor ;. However, the psychologist stated that “good or bad children do not exist, but the ones that give more work and those that give less work, the easy to carry and the difficult to carry & rdquor ;. “And why is a demanding child a problem? & Rdquor ;, Alberto continued. The answer is clear, because we have neither strength nor time. “With the rhythm of life we ​​have, that the child does not want to dress is interpreted as being bad & rdquor ;.

“The labels are very easy to apply, but very difficult to remove”

Alberto soler

Psychologist

With this we have to be very careful, since labeling our sons and daughters can be very harmful. “Labels have two fundamental problems: the first is that they are very easy to put on, but very difficult to take off& rdquor ;, explains Alberto Soler. And he adds: “The second problem is that, once we label a person, they tend to behave according to the label we have put on them, which ends conditioning their opportunities and their development& rdquor ;.

Soler also refers to the dangers of educating in the “because I say so & rdquor ;:“ We think that we can educate children to be obedient, and we hope that one day they will suddenly wake up being strong, empathetic and assertive. But people don’t work like that & rdquor ;. “Every day I see patients to help them develop those skills. Many of whom have not been able to develop them as children because they simply had to obey. Because they were told this is so and period or if you ignore me, you will find out. And then they become adults without the ability to defend themselves, because they have been trained to bow their heads. As Frederick Douglas said, it is easier to build strong children than to repair broken adults & rdquor;, says the psychologist.

So, and knowing all this, Has your son been a good boy this year or not?