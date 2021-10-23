It is not about makeup: the blue color of your skin is real, and it is also your own decision. He suffers from argyria, a syndrome associated with a controversial and miraculous “drug.”

No one is born with blue skin, and although there are diseases in the skin pigment that can cause it, most cases of blue skin are due to prolonged exposure to silver.

There have been accidental cases, of people exposed to silver salts in their work, or in treatments with nitrate and silver amalgam in tattoos, and surgical or dental operations.

But the most striking cases of blue skin comes from ingesting colloidal silver, a supposed miracle drug disallowed by science, but recommended by experts like actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Silver has been used for 2,500 years to cure infections, mainly silver nitrate.

It is true that this metal has germicidal properties, but silver nitrate burns the skin, and disrupts the way real drugs work.

Due to its side effects, it stopped being used medically a few decades ago. But then homeopaths discovered colloidal silver: silver ions dissolved in water, which maintain the effects of silver without the abrasive effects of silver nitrate.

Several scientific studies carried out by institutions as prestigious as the Mayo Clinic have found no healing properties in colloidal silver, applying it directly to germs: most survived, even 6 minutes after exposure.

Everything you need to know before choosing your hand mixer: power, heads, design and best models. With this buying guide you will get the best model.

Still, it has been selling itself in homeopathy, and some people have taken it very seriously …

The problem with colloidal silver or silver salts, although not toxic, is that it is not possible to know how many silver ions are created when preparing the product. And if you take too much, it occurs argyria syndrome: skin turns blue, and it is very difficult to cure.

This is what happened to Paul Karason, an American who decided to take colloidal silver every day to kill germs. You can see it in the opening photo.

Or the political candidate for Congress Stan Jones, who two decades ago, thinking that Effect 2000 was going to end drug stocks, began taking silver salts daily to kill disease.

Argyria follows the same principle as photographic reels, which carry silver iodide or bromide. When light hits the film on the reel, the silver compound turns black.

In the case of the human body, when ingested silver ions, which travel to the skin, receive sunlight, they turn blue.

Beyond the supposed healing properties that science rules out, Blue skin seems like too high a price to pay for a germicide.

Paul Karason died at the age of 62, the victim of a heart attack. He did not die from illness, or from ingesting silver, but in recent years paid the consequences of his blue skin.

He secluded himself at home because he liked less and less that everyone looked at him, and he had great difficulty finding a job.

Was it worth it?