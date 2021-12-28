Let’s see if the Cincinnati Reds have a problem with Eugenio Suárez in the MLB.

Reds general manager Nick Krall kicked off the offseason stating that “heading into 2022, we must align our payroll with our resources and continue to focus on finding and developing young talent from our system.

It’s safe to say that the pandemic is largely to blame for the property’s apparent decision to limit spending, and yet it also can’t be ignored that some of the highest-paid members of the Reds’ roster have underperformed, a critical setback for any mid-market team.

Problems with Eugenio Suárez?

The seven-year, $ 66MM third base extension in March 2018 was one of the first signs that the Reds were preparing to open their pocket and begin building the core of their next contender.

The extension covered Suarez’s remaining three years of arbitration and up to five of his free agent years (Cincinnati has a $ 15MM club option on their services for 2025, with a $ 2MM purchase).

Suarez got the extension after posting some solid numbers on offense and defense during his first three seasons in Queen City, and the Reds’ decision to lock him up seemed even wiser considering how Suarez performed in 2018-19.

During his 26-27-year seasons, Suarez took his production to another level, hitting .277 / .362 / .550 with 83 home runs in 1,268 plate appearances, good for 132 wRC + and 133 OPS +. Suarez received MVP attention in downvoting both seasons, reaching the All-Star Game in 2018 and hitting 49 home runs in 2019 to tie the second-highest mark in a season in Reds franchise history.

There were even some red flags during that 49-homer season.

Since the start of the 2019 season, the right-hander who hit Suarez has hit the ball to left field 50.5% of the time, the fourth-highest draw rate of any qualified hitter in baseball. While teams increased their use of at-bats against Suarez in 2019, he didn’t hamper his offense too much thanks to that 29.5% home run rate. In fact, Suarez had a whopping .423 wOBA against the trade in 2019.

The third baseman also underwent surgery to remove loose cartilage from his right shoulder in January 2020, although Suarez was expected to have been ready sometime in April if the season had started on time.

That shoulder surgery stands out as an obvious demarcation line between Suárez’s peak production and his decline in the past two years.

However, given the statistical questions that began even in 2019, injuries cannot be considered the main cause of Suárez’s struggles.

As his tough 2021 season unfolded, all of the warning signs that stood out in 2019-20 multiplied, resulting in what was essentially a replacement-level season.

The strikeouts kept coming, too, and if these plate issues weren’t serious enough, Suarez’s defense is now a question mark as well, though it could be more down to the Reds’ roster building.

With the team failing to land a shortstop in the 2020-21 offseason, the Reds planned to move Suarez to shortstop last year.

Suarez began his career at shortstop and lost 15 pounds last winter in preparation for returning to his old position, and yet the defensive woes that triggered his move to third base in first place continued.

Almost all of Suarez’s time as shortstop came in the first six weeks of the season, as he struggled long enough for Cincinnati to quickly walk away from the experiment.

With Moustakas spending much of the season on the disabled list, Suarez was able to return to third base, with India enjoying a Rookie of the Year campaign at second base.

Looking ahead to 2022, it’s hard to know what to expect from Suárez.

If the NL adopts the designated hitter as part of the new collective bargaining agreement, it will ease some of the in-box bottleneck that arose from Moustakas’ signing, but Suárez having time as a designated hitter doesn’t help at all if he can’t hit yet.

Suarez may lift some mental pressure if he doesn’t have to worry about a position change, and yet defensive metrics have shown that Suarez has been an average third baseman at best for the past four years.

For a Reds team now looking to slash payroll, Suarez’s $ 11 million salary in each of the next three seasons (and the $ 2 million guaranteed through his club option) stands out as an expense. that the club would probably rather not have on the books.

Finding a suitor for Suarez in the wake of his 2021 year won’t be easy, as teams can now view Suarez only as a one-dimensional power bat that doesn’t make much contact and whose production can be controlled by change.

