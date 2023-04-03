Do you agree?

Politics, religion and soccer. These are three topics in which the discussions usually do not have an end. Few agree and thus endless debates are unleashed on television, radio, social networks, streaming transmissions or in a simple meeting of friends. That is why a user came up with the idea of ​​putting Artificial Intelligence into the deep waters of football controversy and asked ChatGPT to choose the ideal eleven of all time.

The answers, as expected, caused thousands of reactions on social networks. Some of the names are indisputable and only a couple achieved unanimity; the rest a strong rejection of the poor Artificial Intelligence, which has nothing to do with this mess: it only chose from the information it stores in its database.

Let’s see then the selection of an eleven of an all-time team armed by Artificial Intelligence. First of all, the tactical standstill. We cannot select names without knowing the positions they will occupy in the field.

Artificial Intelligence, according to review Third, chose the traditional 4-3-3. Thus, it was allowed to put one more midfielder, since this must be the most complex position to choose between so much talent in more than 120 years of history.

The ideal eleven for Artificial Intelligence

Gianluigi Buffon goes to the goal. Below the three sticks is one of the least discussed. He knew how to be a World Champion with Italy, in Germany 2006 and the highest level of his career was reached during his first spell at Juventus in Turin. Who would dare argue with ‘Gigi’? They would be surprised.

Line of four in the background. Pair of centrals made up of the German Franz Beckenbauer and the Italian Franco Baresi. The Kaiser was world champion with his country in Germany 1974 and ‘Picolino’ did the same with the ‘Azurra’ in Spain 82.

Franz Beckenbauer (WEB)

The sides are made up of the Brazilian Cafú on the right lane and Paolo Maldini on the left. And Roberto Carlos? They said many. The controversy is something that not even Artificial Intelligence is going to escape.

With that first warning of controversy, it is time to put together the midfield: a sector in which Artificial Intelligence chooses three footballers to form a team with little brand, but that generate so much play and have so much magic that it seems that it will not do them any good. They need to recover the ball, because they will always have it in possession.

They are Zinedine Zidane, Johan Cruyff and Diego Armando Maradona. Two world champions and the historic conductor of the orchestra of the so-called “Total Soccer” performed by ‘Mechanical Orange’ in the 70s. Is there any discussion about these three? We think not.

Maradona (Jean-Yves Ruszniewski/Jean-Yves Ruszniewski)

Thus comes the moment of truth: the best attack in history for Artificial Intelligence. Names like Ronaldo Nazario, Marco Van Basten, Romario, Ferenc Puskas, Gabriel Omar Batistuta or Paolo Rossi are not in the ChatGPT selection. It was something that generated an angry horde on social media.

Those who were in charge of this historic team, for Artificial Intelligence, were Lionel Messi, Pelé and Cristiano Ronaldo. A group of fans discuss the name of the Portuguese, but his statistics and talent with the ball place him in a place of honor in the history of the king of sports.

With the Argentine and the iconic Pelé there was less resistance. The discussion about both, in which Maradona is always involved, is which is the best of all time, a debate that we don’t even think of getting into in .

Ideal eleven football Artificial Intelligence