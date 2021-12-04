12/04/2021 at 10:00 CET

Pepa Caballero

As you progress through this news, you will find yourself more astonished, since you are going to see cheap apartments in Reus from 26,000 euros. We have been hunting for real estate opportunities. Do you sign up for the reward?

3 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN REUS

The house has 3 very spacious bedrooms, a bathroom with shower, kitchen with utility room, living room-dining room with access to a balcony and air conditioning with hot and cold pump. It has aluminum windows and stoneware floors.

Price: 64,000 euros.

| Tucasa.com

More information and photos in cheap apartment for sale in Reus.

APARTMENT IN REUS WITH TERRACE AND 3 BEDROOMS

The property has 80 m² distributed in living room, kitchen, terrace, three bedrooms and a bathroom. Ideal for families. The floors are made of stoneware, the aluminum windows, the interior doors are lacquered in white, it has a very good distribution and a lot of light. It is a 2nd floor in a block with an elevator.

Price: 59,500 euros.

| Tucasa.com

More information and photos in cheap apartment for sale in Reus.

APARTMENT IN REUS FROM BANKING ASSETS

The house comes from a bank. Its constructed area is 68 m2 that are distributed in 3 bedrooms, an independent kitchen (needs renovations) and a complete bathroom.

Price: 54,600 euros.

| Tucasa.com

More information and photos in cheap apartment for sale in Reus.

ECONOMIC AND SEMI RENOVATED APARTMENT IN REUS

The apartment is all exterior, is located near the center of the city and has all the essential services. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 of them double, bathroom with shower, separate kitchen and living room with balcony.

Price: 53,000 euros.

| Tucasa.com

More information and photos in cheap apartment for sale in Reus.

APARTMENT IN REUS FOR 26,000 EUROS

Authentic opportunity to reform and invest. Its 65 m2 are divided into a living-dining room with a balcony, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Once renovated it offers many possibilities.

Price: 26,000 euros.

| Tucasa.com

More information and photos in cheap apartment for sale in Reus.