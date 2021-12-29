Key facts:

Up to 3.5 kW can consume a Bitmain miner if the hashboard temperature rises to 75 ° C.

Bitmain’s S19 miners are more sensitive to heat than their previous versions.

The Bitcoin (BTC) miners Antminer S19 from the Chinese company Bitmain were presented as one of the best options to extract cryptocurrencies and, right now, these products have a presence in several farms around the world. However, a recent study revealed that these machines are more sensitive to high temperatures, so much so that their efficiency is limited as the heat increases.

According to Braiins, a company dedicated to the mining of BTC, although the temperature has always undermined the efficiency of the miners, the damage is greater for the S19 than for previous generations, like the S9 or S17.

To explain it, Braiins showed a graph on his blog, where he highlighted that the watt consumption of these ASICs increases from left to right, indicating that high temperatures are directly correlated with higher power consumption, even with constant frequencies and voltages, without that could translate into more profit or ability to mine.

To verify this, they measured the amount of watts consumed and the temperature of the hashboard or ASIC card, starting from 20 ° Celsius (C) to 75 ° C. The frequency, they indicated, was constant at 550 MHz and the voltage also, at 13.5 V, simulating the characteristics of Bitmain’s S19J Pro.

The graph showed an increase in the consumption of watts as the temperature of the hashboard increased. Only when reaching 75 degrees, 3.5 kW were consumed. In the words of Braiins, “it can be said that the efficiency gets much worse as the temperature increases.”

If it were an S19J Pro, this would show a significant impact on the miner, which would have an energy efficiency of 24 J / TH at 20 ° C, to 34 J / TH when reaching 75 ° C. All this, even though the hash rate and the income would remain exactly the same.

That pattern, the company reveals, generally applies to other frequencies. Using another example, they found high power consumption measured for the 450MHz, 550MHz and 650MHz frequencies. The same situation occurs when running standard firmware.

Braiins determines that, based on data collected from various devices, there is a great relationship between temperature and energy consumption and, consequently, the efficiency of the miners.

On the Y axis, the number of watts consumed. On the X axis, the hashboard temperature of the ASIC S19J Pro / Source: Braiins.

Refrigeration “more important than ever”

For Braiins, the data suggests that cooling Bitcoin mining equipment is “more important than ever.” especially for Antminer S19J Pro miners.

It is proven, according to them, that cold temperatures consume less energy and therefore generate better efficiency, especially when compared to previous generations of the Bitmain series.

Optimizing your infrastructure and mining setups to keep temperatures as low as possible can make a big difference to the performance of your equipment. Braiins, a company dedicated to Bitcoin mining.

Bitmain Miner S19J Pro / Source: Global Sources.

Immersion cooling, an option?

What Braiins evidenced about the heat and its impact on BTC miners retracts the proposal for cooling devices by immersion in liquid refrigerant. As CriptoNoticias reported, it is a bet that resonates more and more.

In November, the BlocksBridge consulting firm stated that submerged mining is an activity that seeks to increase the profitability and speed of the machines, which keep the network alive.

According to Nishant Sharma, founder of the consultancy, a BTC miner submerged in a tank with coolant has the ability to run “faster” and without the risk of overheating.

Now, and given the clear message sent by Braiins, submerged mining may become a viable option, especially for those who carry out the activity in arid or not very humid areas, such as Kazakhstan and the states of the interior of Venezuela, where there is a strong presence of farms.