11/05/2021 at 10:36 CET

Alicia mendoza

The cold months are here and along with them, seasonal viruses such as the flu and their corresponding vaccination campaigns.

Children are the main transmitters of the flu virus, much more than of other diseases, such as Covid-19. Hence the flu campaign for children is a priority.

The groups of children for whom influenza vaccination is recommended

For the year 2021-2022, the Vaccine Advisory Committee of the Spanish Pediatric Association (CAV-AEP) recommends that the vaccine flu childish to all children between 6 and 59 months, that is, children who are between 6 months and 4 years old, whether or not they have risk pathologies.

This is a novelty with respect to previous years, and is included since “this preventive practice provides individual protection to the child and favors family and community protection & rdquor ;.

This is a recommendation already promulgated by both the World Health Organization and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. However, this recommendation is not shared with the indications and criteria for influenza vaccination of the Ministry of Health, which does not include children of these ages as priority groups.

Likewise, both the indications of the Ministry of Health and the CAV-AEP recommend the flu vaccine for children and adolescents with illnesses or risk factors that the flu can increase and in children who live with people at risk.

What are the risk groups in children?

These are the underage children and adolescents who belong to risk groups and for whom vaccination is recommended according to the CAV-AEP.

Children with chronic cardiovascular, neurological, or respiratory diseases, including bronchopulmonary dysplasia, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Children with diabetes mellitus Children with morbid obesity (body mass index ≥3 SD in childhood) Children with chronic kidney disease and nephrotic syndrome or hemoglobinopathies and anemia or hemophilia Children with bleeding disorders and chronic bleeding disorders, as well as recipients of blood products and multiple transfusions Children with asplenia or severe splenic dysfunction Children with chronic liver disease, including chronic alcoholism or severe neuromuscular diseases o Children with immunosuppression (including primary immunodeficiencies and that caused by HIV infection, by drugs – including treatment with eculizumab, in transplant recipients and complement deficiency) Children with cancer and malignant blood diseases Children with or awaiting a cochlear implant Children with cerebrospinal fluid fistula Children with celiac Children as a chronic inflammatory disease Children with disorders and diseases that lead to cognitive dysfunction: D syndrome own, dementias and others Children with prolonged treatment with acetylsalicylic acid Long-term institutionalized children Preterm children between 6 months and 2 years of age

Can I vaccinate my child if he is over 5 years old and does not belong to any risk group?

Every father and mother can vaccinate their children against the flu, but if they are not between the ages of 6 months and 5 years or do not have risk factors, they should discuss this with the pediatrician for a prescription and buy the vaccine themselves at the pharmacy.

Social Security only covers the vaccine to risk groups and those between 6 months and 5 years, since they are more likely to suffer a more serious picture of the disease.

Why is it important to vaccinate our children against the flu this year?

According to CAV-AEP, the containment measures for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that took place in the 2020-2021 season, such as the use of a mask both indoors and outdoors, may be related to the “near disappearance & rdquor; from the flu last winter.

And now, with the relaxation of measures against Covid-19 and together with last year’s non-exposure to influenza viruses, the incidence of the influenza virus could increase in these months and could cause a worse picture of the disease than in other years.

How is this vaccine administered in children?

If this is the first time children have been vaccinated against the flu, for those between 6 months and 8 years of age, there will be two doses 4 weeks apart. If they have already been vaccinated in previous years of the two doses at these ages, only one dose of the vaccine is administered.

For children 9 years and older, one dose is given each year.