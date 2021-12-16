12/15/2021 at 20:30 CET

Arrhythmias, palpitations, dizziness or fainting with no apparent cause are some of the causes that may lead a specialist to place a test on us. Holter.

It is a device with which you can continuously record the rhythm of our heart.

It may interest you: Do you feel that your heart is racing too fast? What to do with atrial fibrillation

The specialists of the Spanish Heart Foundation (FEC) explain that there are two types of Holter devices: conventional and implantable.

Conventional Holter

It is a small device, more or less like a mobile phone, to which electrodes are connected that are attached to the thorax of the patient.

Nothing more. It does not require hospitalization, or intervention, or anything similar. Once placed, the patient leaves and can lead a completely normal life. Of course, with the device on for 24 or 48 hours.

When that time has elapsed, the patient must return to the consultation where the Holter will be removed to download and analyze all data on the recorded heart rate.

So it is a completely painless procedure. The only annoyances derived from its installation are the inconvenience of wearing the device hanging all day, even at night.

And sometimes the electrodes can be annoying, sticking with adhesive materials that could cause skin irritation.

“Some patients have to shave the hair from the thoracic area so that the electrodes adhere properly,” they explain from the Spanish Heart Foundation.

Implantable Holter

On some occasions, those palpitations or tachycardias that cause the installation of a Holter monitor are not continuous, but very sporadic.

This causes that the time established for the study with a conventional Holter is not enough to detect the problem.

In these cases, doctors turn to implantable Holter monitoring. This is a much smaller size than the conventional one, it is placed under the skin and remains in place until the symptom that has triggered the alarms occurs.

As in the previous case, once the data Collect, the device is removed and the data is downloaded.

Installing this type of Holter can cause some discomfort, few and slight, to the patient since it must be put under the skin.

To do this, the specialist will make a small incision, about 5 millimeters at the level of the heart, after administration of local anesthesia.

It must be taken into account that having to make a small wound could cause an infection, mild in any case.

It could also happen “that the device moves or passes through the skin”, or that the material from which the Holter is made causes some small reaction.

But experts from the FEC agree that “the risks associated with serious events are very rare” when this type of medical procedure is performed.

How should the patient act?

The procedure is so simple that it is not necessary for the patient to have any type of preparation before putting on the device, nor during the time that it is worn, whether it is conventional or implantable. Normal life.

But it could help cardiologists in their analysis that the patient write down some data, such as the time or day in which you perceive any of the symptoms (palpitations, dizziness, chest pain & mldr;) that have led him to undergo this diagnostic technique.

These notes can «help the specialist analyze the record of the electrocardiogram just at the moment in which the discomfort occurred “, they explain from the FEC.