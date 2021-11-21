Adamari López Do you premiere gallant? Would give love a new chance | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the famous conductive Adamari López would already be giving a new opportunity in love and today we tell you who is the heartthrob that thousands of people are talking about today.

After several stumbles in love, Adamari López apparently would be ready for a new sentimental relationship and it is that despite the fact that it was half a year ago that she announced her separation from Toni Costa, love would begin to smile with Adrián Di Monte, a partner of the program Así se baila.

As they have announced, Adamari would be giving himself a new opportunity in matters of Cupid with Adrián Di Monte.

To begin with, Di Monte’s real name is Adrián Gómez Rodríguez, according to US media, of Cuban origin (with a Latin flavor) with 31 years of age and a divorce.

In the middle of the show, he is known for his roles in telenovelas such as: ¿qué es qué ?, Señora Acero and La doble vida de Estela Carrillo and was even the winner of the reality show Reto 4 Elements.

The truth is that Adrián Di Monte gives a resemblance to the former partners of Adamari López such as Toni Costa, Marco Antonio Regil and even Luis Fonsi.

However, what could put the actor at an advantage is that with the other actors with whom the driver has been linked, they do not have the physical features that she likes.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that like Adamari, it was this year that the handsome actor separated from his wife.

Although in the case of Di Monte it was in the month of August when he made it known and it was right in the program that the Puerto Rican leads in the United States for the Latin public, Hoy Día.

For a few months now we have decided our personal and sentimental life each one on their own, but Sandy is I would say that the woman of my life, in a certain way we have already been in a relationship for 10 years “.

In fact, like Adamari, Adrián Di Monte did not explain the reasons for his separation with Sandra Itzel; However, he assured that both are very good friends and even stated that she was the woman of his life.