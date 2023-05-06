Do you think Vegeta should have this bronze armor?

The Knights of the Zodiac and Dragon Ball marked an era in the world of manga and anime. Both are pioneers in the industry that continues to generate millions of adherents to their imposing religion. That is why from the fan service it is customary to relate them in a certain way.

The Chilean illustrator Salvamakoto has made a brutal design in which he makes a kind of crossover between both stories. What did he do? He put on one of the Dragon Ball characters the armor of the Bronze Saints that best suited his personality.

So, this is how this Bronze Knight Vegeta was born. Which one suits you best? There should be no doubt that the personality that most resembles that of the Saiyan prince is that of Phoenix Ikki.

Salvamakoto himself says: “In my opinion, there are no two more suitable characters for this crossover, since both are characterized by being proud, powerful and little given to making friends.”

ikki and vegeta

Both characters, Vegeta from Dragon Ball and the Knight of the Phoenix from The Knights of the Zodiac, share certain similarities in terms of their personality and development in their respective stories. Although each has its own distinctive features, there are elements that could be compared: