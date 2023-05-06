Do you think Vegeta should have this bronze armor?

The Knights of the Zodiac and Dragon Ball marked an era in the world of manga and anime. Both are pioneers in the industry that continues to generate millions of adherents to their imposing religion. That is why from the fan service it is customary to relate them in a certain way.
The Chilean illustrator Salvamakoto has made a brutal design in which he makes a kind of crossover between both stories. What did he do? He put on one of the Dragon Ball characters the armor of the Bronze Saints that best suited his personality.
So, this is how this Bronze Knight Vegeta was born. Which one suits you best? There should be no doubt that the personality that most resembles that of the Saiyan prince is that of Phoenix Ikki.
Salvamakoto himself says: “In my opinion, there are no two more suitable characters for this crossover, since both are characterized by being proud, powerful and little given to making friends.”
ikki and vegeta
Both characters, Vegeta from Dragon Ball and the Knight of the Phoenix from The Knights of the Zodiac, share certain similarities in terms of their personality and development in their respective stories. Although each has its own distinctive features, there are elements that could be compared:
- Ambition and Pride: Both Vegeta and Ikki are proud and ambitious characters. They constantly seek to improve themselves and prove their worth. Their pride often leads them to face challenges and strive for higher levels of power.
- Determination and Tenacity: Both characters are incredibly persevering and don’t give up easily. They have great determination to achieve their goals and overcome any obstacle that comes their way. Their tenacity drives them to train hard and face more powerful enemies.
- Evolution and Redemption: Both Vegeta and the Phoenix Knight undergo a process of development and redemption throughout their respective stories. Initially, they are portrayed as darker and more selfish characters, but as the plots progress, they find a nobler purpose and strive to protect those they love.
- Rivalry and Overcoming: These characters also share an ongoing rivalry with the main protagonists of their respective series. Vegeta has a competitive and sometimes hostile relationship with Goku, while the Phoenix Knight has a rivalry with the Pegasus Knight, Seiya. This rivalry drives them to surpass themselves and always seek to be one step ahead of their opponents.