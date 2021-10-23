In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Govee Immersion creates lighting effects based on what your TV broadcasts like the Philips Ambilight system, for much less money.

Govee Immersion is a new system that wants to mimic the function of Philips televisions with Ambilight, but is compatible with any television. An independent kit that will create an area of ​​light of different colors to give a unique atmosphere while watching a movie.

This smart LED strip system is fairly new, has only been on sale for a few weeks on Amazon, and can now be purchased on sale. It is available for 67.99 euros and If you activate the coupon on the page, you will save an additional 5%.

System of colored LED strips that identifies the colors of the edges of your TV to create lighting effects like the Ambilight system.

Ambilight is a system created by Philips that analyzes the colors of the image that is being displayed on the TV and chooses the colors of the edges to create lighting effects. As if the image were spreading across your wall.

What this Govee system does is the same, but with LED strips that you stick on the back of your TV and that is compatible with any model of television, without the need to connect anything to it.

Govee Immersion works by installing a camera pointed at the screen that analyzes only the colors. The LEDs connected to its small box are in charge of detecting the colors and sending the signal of the color to be “expanded”.

The result is colors that seem to pop off the screen while watching a movie, series, event or game on your TV.

Despite the fact that it is already one of the majority formats on the market, there is still a halo of urban legend and myths about 4K televisions. Surely you are interested in continuing reading since it is time to bury these 7 myths when buying a 4k television.

This system is totally independent and only requires installing the camera above or below the screen, gluing the LEDs and plugging it in. From a mobile application you can adjust the intensity or position for a better experience.

This colored LED system will only cost you 67.99 euros at Amazon and is definitely cheaper than buying a Philips Smart TV with Ambilight.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

You can get it on Amazon with free and fast shipping signing up for Prime. You have a 30-day trial, without obligation and without permanence.

If you are a student, you have the Prime Student service exclusively. It maintains the same advantages of normal Prime but with a 3-month free trial and an annual subscription with a 50% discount.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.