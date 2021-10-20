Exatlon United States / Instagram Kelvin Renteria fell in love with many EXATLON followers

Each installment of the successful competition program Exatlon United States, arouses a fury in the audience that season after season turns to the Telemundo screens to enjoy heart-stopping competitions, a lot of adrenaline, fierce circuits, a high level of athleticism and sportsmanship, but above all, See the dreams of these young people fulfilled by lifting the coveted trophy that changes their lives forever.

And it is not only the Exatlon United States trophy, they also receive the 200,000.00 dollars in cash, and a series of prizes that have also been increasing progressively. In fact, in season five, history was made by handing out more than $ 1,000,000 million in different prizes that included various cars, and jet skis, and more. It is very good to be part of this competition!

The best proof of how Exatlon United States changes the lives of its winners have been names like the “Latin Gringo” Nate Burkhalter, who today has not only participated in the cinema, but has dedicated himself to fulfilling his purpose, also the Chelly Cantú herself, who after becoming the first woman to win Exatlon in the initial season, but is now the reporter for Exatlon United States, providing a close look with an perspective that could only be had by those who have crossed those circuits in the Dominican Republic .

Do you want to be part of EXATLON USA? We tell you the steps to follow

Not in vain the list of applicants to Exatlon United States grows at each start of the season, and it is that everyone wants to show that they are made as part of the already legendary teams; Famosos (Red) and Azul (Contendientes), from which such famous names have emerged as the champion of the previous edition, Norma Palafox, Chuy Almada, Alondra Gonzalez and even Tommy Ramos, who were once part of the competition program, become into instant celebrities, with fans fervently accompanying them in every past they give after the competition.

Before continuing, we must be clear about something, Exatlon United States is not for everyone. Only the strongest physically and mentally will be able to face fierce circuits where physical aptitudes come into play, as well as emotional strength.

For this reason, here we share everything you need to know to be part of Exatlon United States, “The Fiercest Competition on the Planet”. There are important requirements before starting that everyone should ask themselves: Do you have exactly what it takes? Do you think you are good at marksmanship? then proceed, because this information is for you:

The first thing you should do is enter this website and fill out the corresponding form. There are certain requirements that must be met, be over 18 years old and pass the different medical tests to show that you are suitable to be part of a competition where the conditions are definitely extreme, but the reward could generate a before and after in that winning athlete.

Exatlon United States is already warming up for the sixth season, which is expected to hit Telemundo screens in 2022.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories