10/27/2021 at 7:17 AM CEST

Pepa Caballero

Investing in housing is a more than attractive and profitable option. The low-cost reforms and the subsequent release of housing, preferably for rent, makes individuals and investment funds increasingly bid for this type of operation. Therefore, today we are going to provide you cheap apartments for sale in Barcelona, so that you can make the most of it for the lowest possible cost.

Flat in Ciutat Meridiana

Renovated penthouse, in the Nou Barris district, with 3 bedrooms, living room, separate kitchen and bathroom with shower. It has aluminum windows, wooden doors and parquet floors.

Price: 99,000 euros.

More information and photos on a cheap apartment for sale in Barcelona.

2 bedroom apartment in Roquetas area

House in good condition, with 2 bedrooms (one double and one single), bathroom, spacious and bright dining room and kitchen. It has stoneware floors, wooden doors and air conditioning.

Price: 94,000 euros.

More information and photos in a cheap apartment for sale in Barcelona.

3 bedroom apartment in Trinitat Vella

The house is a ground floor, which is distributed in a living room (with access to a 2 m2 balcony) and in two rooms (one single and one double). The kitchen, with original tiling, was renovated in furniture and facilities 12 years ago. The bathroom, with a half bathtub, is well preserved. Painted wood carpentry on doors, living room and two bedrooms and aluminum windows in kitchen and single bedroom.

Price: 99,050 euros.

More information and photos in a cheap apartment for sale in Barcelona.

Reduced apartment in Trinitat Vella

Apartment to reform of 79 m², distributed in three bedrooms, a bathroom, living room, kitchen and hall. It has stoneware floors and aluminum windows. It requires comprehensive reform, but offers many possibilities.

Price: 92,000 euros.

More information and photos at cheap apartment for sale in Barcelona.

Flat in El Congrés i els Indians

This property consists of a living room, a separate fitted kitchen, two bedrooms, one of them double, and a bathroom with a shower. The floors are parquet and the exterior carpentry is made of aluminum and the interior of wood. It also has air conditioning with heat pump.

Price: 89,000 euros.

More information and photos in a cheap apartment for sale in Barcelona.

