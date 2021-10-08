Telemundo Yarishna Ayala at Exatlon USA

Since the sports reality show Exatlon United States opened its doors, there have been many emblematic faces that have crossed the fiercest arenas on the planet with a dream as a goal, to be crowned winners of Exatlon United States, lift the coveted trophy and also receive the award in $ 200,000.00 cash in cash.

In its first installment, the audience has not stopped meeting athletes with truly inspiring stories, names like Tommy Ramos, Chuy Almada, Chelly Cantú, Nate Burkhalter and Fernando Lozada, have penetrated the homes of millions of fans, but when we talk about such athletes can not fail to mention a name, it is Yarishna Ayala.

The spectacular brunette was a participant in the first season of Exatlon United States as part of Team Contendientes, who after an outstanding participation has become an important figure on social networks with 2.5 million followers who follow Yarishna in each of her steps, witnessing his rigorous exercise routines and also every dazzling photo that arouses sighs from his admirers.

Do you want to meet Yarishna Ayala? Here we tell you how

Another characteristic of the beautiful Puerto Rican brunette, also dedicated to bodybuilding, is the closeness with her fans and followers, with whom she always maintains direct communication and exchange about exercises, food and also on different topics in which she has become a kind of voice that helps everyone.

It is for this reason that, next Friday, October 7, when Yarishna learned that he would be part of Mr. Olympia LLC, one of the most important events in the United States for everyone involved in the fitness world, where the latest trends are discussed, there are different talks and also sales of everything related to this world, and it will take place in the city of Orlando, Florida.

Here, Yarishna will attend as a guest to share with everyone a close look from her perspective of an expert, on all that she has lived cultivating her body, mind and spirit.

Yarishna assured through her Instagram profile that she will indeed be part of this important event on Saturday, October 8 from 2pm, and invited all those who are in the city of Orlando, Florida to come closer so that share with her.

“I can’t wait to see you all! Expo Friday and Saturday at 2pm in the Wolfpak booth, # 732. ” Yarishna Ayala wrote.

According to the official event page, the Olympia will be a weekend in history as Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay looks to defend his Mr. Olympia title against some of the biggest names in the world, including former champion Brandon Curry and rising superstar Hadi Choopan. Olympia’s 11 divisions will also take place here! With a list of stars and famous hosts.

And of course, it will be here that Yarishna puts all the work he has done to the test with the biggest names in the fitness world to the test. That without leaving aside all the fans who have supported him since he set foot in Exatlon United States.

Keep going, champion!

