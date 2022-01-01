365 days had to pass, so that the year will finally come to an end and the COVID-19 pandemic has not given a bit of a truce for some time, but that has not stopped the clock from ticking.

Now, vaccines have given a new opportunity to carry on with that life that many of us have stopped since the end of 2019, because not even the variants will be able if everyone receives their respective doses.

What is a fact is that we must take advantage of the little magic that remains of December and hold on to those dreams that we want for 2022, and that of traveling and seeing new places, is one of those that everyone wants.

They well say that when you die you will not take anything you have in this earthly life, and everything will remain in the memories that you accumulate throughout your life.

The best things for 2022, you can achieve with faith. Photo: Pixabay

Therefore, if it is within your plans to travel the world in 2022, here are some rituals that you can do on the last night of December and attract the good vibes to go out and see the world.

Suitcase

One of the most traditional is to run out of your house with a suitcase in hand, but beware, many have made a small mistake, because the suitcase should not be empty.

Inside your suitcase or travel bag, you must place an item of clothing according to the weather where you want to travel, as well as an amount of money and your passport, and you must keep it by your side all day.

This is a very common trick but with some bugs. Photo: Pixabay

Travel ticket

Although you may not believe it, it is quite effective to print the ticket to the place where you want to travel during 2022, and doing so does not mean that you should buy a particular destination.

Just look for an image of a ticket, print it out and fill it with your name, the destination and the date you want to travel, put it in your pocket throughout the New Year’s night, and after twelve chimes light a white candle and burn it while you visualize your trip.

Make up your boarding passes and you’ll travel too much in 2022. Photo: Pixabay

Compass

Get a compass and place it somewhere in your house, and look for the northwest coordinate that activates the trips and places there travel-related elements, such as: photographs and elements of the places you want to visit, coins, memories of previous happy trips, etc.

Compasses always point to where you are happy. Photo: Pixabay

Smoky quartz

It is no secret to anyone that gemstones have always been a true ally in the things we most yearn for, and for travel it is quite effective due to the amount of energy they give off.

As of the night of December 31, keep a smoked glass with you, as it is public knowledge that without a good ally to activate travel and protect during travel.

The first thing you should do is clean it energetically before using it, then wash it with tap water and then pass it through the smoke of an incense stick.

Very few know how much energy quartz has. Photo: Pixabay

