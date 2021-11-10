11/10/2021 at 00:07 CET

Luis Garrido

Flexible conditions, an employment contract of up to three years and an annual remuneration above the 41,000 euros. These are the conditions offered by the Junta de Castilla y León in its latest job offer to recruit family doctors.

Nothing far from normal, if it were not because the appeal has been made through social networks. The precarious situation of the system and the difficulty in finding doctors has led Sacyl to search for them on Twitter. This is where the latest campaign has been launched to reinforce Primary Care, which in territories like Zamora suffers from a lack of professionals.

The announcement published by the Health profile of the Junta de Castilla y León is committed to highlighting the economic remuneration to try to be attractive. In this way, an annual gross salary of 41,771 plus a supplement for the number of health cards is clearly and directly offered, to which should be added the professional career and also the three-year terms. In addition, Sacyl lists several supplements, such as the 445 euros that it would pay for guards on weekdays (17 hours) or the 704 euros for the 24-hour guards on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, as well as 915 euros for the guards of 24 hours on special days.

Likewise, a duration of the employment contract of up to three years is offered, immediate incorporation, flexible conditions and the possibility of carrying out tutoring functions in Specialized Health Training, in addition to “the possibility of obtaining a permanent position through annual competitive examinations. The Junta de Castilla y León also establishes a reception plan with continuous training “adapted to needs & rdquor; of the new job and support in the administrative procedures for the appointment.

The regional administration intends in this way to put some kind of solution to the flagrant lack of doctors in Primary care both in the province of Zamora and in the rest of the territories of Castilla y León. With a workforce whose average age far exceeds 55 years, the generational change is by no means guaranteed and that is why the region tries to find solutions before the problem becomes too great within ten years. To date, the replacement ratio is only 0.48 in this specialty and it is very difficult to find doctors who want to accept the travel conditions required by rural care.