They allow you to enjoy the great technological improvements provided by the new WiFi 6 standard (802.11ax) such as OFMDA, 1024QAM modulation and BSS Coloring.

D-Link has announced the launch of two new WiFi 6 (802.11ax) routers to facilitate access to the new WiFi standard. They are the DIR-X1560 (1,500 MBps) and DIR-X1860 (1,800 MBps). Be careful with their prices: 89 euros and 119 euros respectively.

Accessible setup and configuration

Both neutral-type routers are an easy way to upgrade an existing network to WiFi 6, as they are installed following a step-by-step wizard directly from the free D-Link WiFi app. Great technical knowledge is not required.

The virtues of WiFi 6

The new technologies of the WiFi 6 standard included in these routers are 1024 QAM modulation (256 QAM in the previous standard), Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA), BSS Coloring (in the DIR-X1860) to reduce congestion of network and battery saving on mobile devices connected via Target Wake Time (TWT). In addition, interesting improvements have been made to technologies already present in WiFi AC Wave 2, such as MU-MIMO, beamforming and smart steering. All these technologies, together, achieve that the performance, stability and efficiency of the connection improve around 40% in the 5 GHz band and almost 90% in the 2.4 GHz band. especially when there are multiple devices connected simultaneously and in high demand applications, such as video games and 4K streaming.

Other features

Dual band 2.4 / 5 GHz. Four external high gain antennas and integrated power amplifiers. 1,500 MBps (DIR-X1560) and 1,800 MBps (DIR-X1860) speed. Four 1,000 MBps LAN ports and 1,000 MBps WAN port. 128-bit encryption with the new WPA3 standard. Built-in firewall (NAT) for maximum network security. Management through the D-Link Wi-Fi app and web interface to access ideal functions for teleworking: QoS to prioritize the traffic of the work laptop, creation of a Wi-Fi network for guests or secure access from the outside via VPN. Profile-based parental control: allows you to control when the devices associated with each profile have access to the Internet. Ookla SPEEDTEST integrated into the router and with an interface in the app to measure the real connection speed. Voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. WiFi Mesh support to extend coverage by creating a mesh network with the EasyMesh D-Link COVR-1102 (two nodes) and D-Link COVR-1103 (three nodes) extenders.

