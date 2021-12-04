Christmas is approaching and, as always, we prepare lists of gifts to put under the tree. We are looking for the original and perfect gift so as not to end up buying the same old thing. If you need gift ideas for a gamer, you’re in luck!

Let’s be a bit original and don’t fall for the typical console or the last video game that came out on the market. They are probably out of stock or not on time due to current global logistics problems. Plus, you almost certainly bought it as soon as it hit the market.

As a simpler option, a gamer will always use a gift card at Nintendo or PlayStation, the main console companies. This gift will allow the gamer to be able to consume the gift when it interests him most and in what he really wants or needs, such as a video game or an accessory to complete his set.

A virtual reality glasses will make the gaming experience a brutal experience. In order to win, the gamer has to get fully into the game and be the winner. In addition, there are packs that include a video game, so with this option “you kill two birds with one stone”.

A gamer chair is also a gift that does not disappoint. Accustomed to spending many hours sitting without moving, a gamer needs a chair that, in addition to being cool, is comfortable. The downside is that this is the least economical gift, but the good news is that it pays off quickly.

Not only does the comfort of a chair and having a good graphic definition matter, audio is key to being able to listen and communicate when enjoying a video game. For a gamer, it is also essential to have helmets that allow them to isolate themselves from their surroundings; focus on the game and communicate quickly. Currently, in the market there are countless brands and models, wired or wireless, with or without a microphone, with or without Bluetooth … This accessory for gamers has evolved in a very short time, perfecting its characteristics, thus offering a wide variety of gift possibilities. .

Finally, every gamer needs an energy punch at some point during the game. That is why Doctor Agon, a healthy drink created by gamers for gamers, provides a boost of energy and concentration through a natural formula that improves mental performance (elevated cognition) of the gamer in a healthy, uniform way and without rebound effect. It is vegan, GMO free and among its ingredients are ginseng, guarana, calcium, magnesium, sodium and vitamins B5, D3 and B12. In addition, it has three flavors: strawberry (dragon blood), apple (Apple blaze) and pineapple (mystic pineapple) and a mixing glass that allows up to 750 ml of content.

Doctor Agon can be purchased through its online store, where it also has t-shirts and sweatshirts designed by the brand. In addition, through discord, gamers can participate in raffles, challenges and AMA’s with gamers and the founder, where they can earn points that can be exchanged for products. The Discord of Doctor Agon is the main platform for this movement of gamers to continue growing.