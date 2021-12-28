12/28/2021 at 12:56 PM CET

The doctor César Cobián, who was a doctor for Deportivo de La Coruña and several football clubs in the Valencian Community such as Castellón and Hercules, died this Tuesday at the age of 64 after not having been able to overcome lung cancer.

Cobian, who was born in La Coruña on October 26, 1957, was linked to Deportivo for sixteen years, between 1991 and 2007, and was a witness, from the medical services, of the best time of the Coruña team with six official titles and five participations in the Champions League.

The ‘doc’ started working at the club with the doctor Barbeito Couceiro until, as a result of his retirement, he took over the coordination of Deportivo’s medical services in 1994, as the blue and white team recalls.

In the summer of 2007, he left Deportivo after eight years with another of the doctors who continues at the club, Ramon Barral.

He went to the Valencian Community and there he continued linked to football with CD Castellón, Hércules CF, CD Alcoyano and Orihuela CF.

There he also worked at the IMED Hospital in Elche, a position he held until just over a year ago, when he returned to La Coruña to be treated for a lung cancer that he could not defeat.

In addition to football, he was linked to other sports, since he was the medical officer of the Galician Swimming Federation, the handball OAR and the Equatorial Guinea soccer team during the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, member of the Anti-Doping Commission of the Higher Sports Council and president of the Spanish Association of Soccer Doctors.

Deportivo publicly expressed their condolences and expressed their deepest and sincere condolences to the family Cobian, former colleagues and friends.