Although we are about to see Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) again in Spider-Man: No Road Home, we must not forget that the Supreme Sorcerer will premiere his own sequel next year and everything indicates that it will be just as relevant and complicated as the one. third installment of the arachnid. In fact, the second part of the surgeon turned superhero was supposed to come before the last of Spidey, but the pandemic changed a lot of things and now we have to wait a little longer. What is almost certain is that fans will also be excited by this film, as it will give a twist to the character, it will bring back old acquaintances and it will introduce us to new allies and villains.

For now, MCU fans are focused on Spider-Man, but when the film is finally released they will turn their attention to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as the concept of multiverses in the adaptations is taking its first steps. Although we have a general idea of ​​the story that the sequel will address, and some products already seem to be giving spoilers, the truth is that everything is kept secret and the only thing that the cast has shared is that it will handle a different concept than other Marvel titles and it will be closer to the horror genre.

With Sam Raimi at the helm this makes all the sense in the world, but it also tells us that Marvel is ready to repeat the Captain America: Civil War formula – 90%, where several characters and narrative lines can be managed instead of a single character and their personal development. This is a double-edged sword, as it can be a great way to introduce new heroes and crossovers, or it can end up overshadowing the heroes who arrived first. On Doctor Strange 2 Elizabeth Olsen will return as Scarlet Witch, but America Chavez, played by Xochitl gomez, and there are many rumors about the presence of various villains. With all this, where is Benedict Cumberbatch and your vision about the protagonist?

The actor recently confirmed that he would like to continue playing Doctor Strange as long as the stories continue to offer interesting things for the evolution of the character. That said, Cumberbatch seems to be aware that the MCU is spreading its narrative and that the franchises about heroes are shifting to accommodate a bigger and far more ambitious vision than Thanos, so tradition no longer serves them. The title of the sequel may be named after him, but the plot will not be limited to him.

In a recent interview for Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast (via CBR.com), Benedict Cumberbatch upon Doctor Strange 2 and on whether this sequel was really his movie:

Yes. Well … that’s part of the problem. There are many things that happen [en la secuela]. It’s like, “Do I have a character arc on this? Is working?”

Despite these doubts, the actor believes that the sequel works:

No, there are many great things to do. It is very crowded. It’s called In the Multiverse of Madness and it’s crazy.

Technically the sequel has already finished filming, but not long ago it was confirmed that the actors will return for the reshoots that are taking place at the moment and until the end of the year. Talking about reshoots in films of this type is not unusual, since they involve many technical aspects that must be perfect; However, some sources assured that the filming was to fix serious problems with the third act, which could change significantly. This news would not be very good if it turns out to be true, as it would be the second time that Raimi has been taken from the opportunity to handle the film freely and could mean editing problems. To calm the rumors, other sources and Cumberbatch himself assured that the reshoots are only to improve some scenes that had to be filmed with limitations due to the pandemic, and those others that had to be postponed due to health protocols.

Almost certainly Spider-Man: No Way Home will give us a look at the sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%, even to find out what state of mind the hero is in at the end of this installment. While we wait, Benedict Cumberbatch is drawing a lot of attention outside of Marvel with the film The Power of the Dog – 98%, by Jane Campion, and for which they believe could be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor.

