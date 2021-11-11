Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated films of the new era of the MCU is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the second adventure of the supreme sorcerer that will return to us some memorable characters and could give us others never before seen in the saga . Through reddit, alleged details about the plot are filtered, bits of information that would be very revealing if they come close to the truth, since they include names and situations that fans have been suspecting for a long time. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details

Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% hit theaters in 2017 and became a hit for Marvel Studios. A very powerful character had joined the ranks of the MCU, someone who can understand the scope and consequences of cosmic events and various threats. Of course audiences were delighted with Benedict Cumberbatch as the main star, and it didn’t take long for the studio to authorize a sequel film. Although the project was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming ended in mid-April and fans are now looking forward to the premiere.

But some are more impatient than others and are willing to share their findings. One of them is u / Tsblloveyou, a user who in the past shared leaks that later became a reality and who recently published new details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, some of which we report as mere rumors and others as completely unknown. If you prefer to go to the premiere of the film with a clean mind, we recommend you not to continue reading the news. Watch out, possible major spoilers below.

In accordance with u / Tsblloveyou, Wanda Maximoff will be the main villain of the film, because her body and mind will be corrupted by the Darkhold and they will convince her that her children are lost in some point of infinite space known as the multiverse; The reddit user maintains that Shuma Gorath will only have a small intervention but that he will do it during Christine Palmer’s wedding, while the demons invoked by Wanda destroy realities.

Although the wizard tries to make Wanda see reason, she does not listen and the chaos continues. Stephen and Wanda will face each other in a spectacular battle, jumping from dimension to dimension and meeting the Illuminati of Marvel, an organization that seeks peace in the multiverse and that will be led by Professor X of Patrick Stewart, he tries to stop the Witch without hurt her, just help her, but things turn out differently. The popular mutant is described as a version very similar to the one in the comics, so it will not be the Professor from the Fox movies, but a powerful variant.

It is revealed that Wanda’s children were never in danger and that the Darkhold (or perhaps a superior or unknown force) is controlling the Witch. In desperation, Wanda emits powerful jets of energy throughout the multiverse, altering realities. The user also claims that Maximoff kills Mordo. Who will be the winner in this amazing interdimensional struggle? We will have to wait a little longer than contemplated, as the film will hit theaters until May 8, 2022.

But do not despair fans of Doctor Strange, very soon we will see him in Spider-Man: No Road Home, a film long awaited by fans that is currently suffering from a painful crisis of spoilers. Marvel Studios and Sony must be looking for those responsible who released the photos, but at this point nothing can be hidden.

