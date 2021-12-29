After Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% and its disastrous opening of the Multiverse due to a failed spell, comes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where we will see that the consequences of trying to play with the Multiverse are worse than imagined. In the film we will have Benedict Cumberbatch in his iconic role as Doctor Strange, likewise, other actors will return to play well-known characters from the MCU, some are Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer.

This second installment of Doctor Strange It has a premiere scheduled for May 2022, and at the moment, Marvel Studios is launching publicity for the film. Recently, some internet detectives discovered that an international Disney site uploaded a new synopsis for this next Stephen Strange adventure, one that pokes fun at the possible consequences of the end of the world for the sorcerer and those he is accompanied. Here is the translation of the synopsis (via The Cosmic Circus) extracted from the Disney Japan site:

Now that Iron Man and Captain America are gone after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, the ex-surgeon genius and strongest wizard of all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous, has opened the door to a mysterious insanity called ‘the Multiverse’. To restore a world in which everything is changing, Strange seeks the help of his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the most powerful Scarlet Witch in the Avengers, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that can no longer be sustained by its power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange …

The synopsis revealed by the company’s Japanese site certainly matches what we were able to observe and hear in the most recent trailer for the film released by Marvel Studios. In this it is clearly suggested that the villain of the story will be a version of Doctor Strange, which some suggest is the evil variant of the sorcerer that was first introduced to fans during the events of What If …? – 84% Some others suspect that in addition to having an alternate Stephen as a villain, Wanda will also join the team of baddies. However, everything seems to indicate that she will remain helping the good Strange, because in the trailer you can see the beginning of an alliance between the two. The actress who gives life to Scarlet Witch, Elizabeth olsen, spoke a bit about the possible future of the character after the events of WandaVision – 95%, on Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast:

She (Scarlet Witch) just did something that turns her into a criminal. So, in my opinion, the next step in your life is this new sense of identity, of knowing the acts you committed and your own responsibility for them. All these big trucks are coming in and all these military men and women are coming to assess the situation, and she flies away. For example, she needs to get away, or she’s going to get in trouble, and she doesn’t want to get into trouble. So she left with her pain and her shame and now … I didn’t think of her as … I don’t think she’s in that house, now she’s at peace, but hiding for the rest of her life.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 6 next year, and is directed by Sam Raimi, who is best known for his directing work on the hit Spider-Man trilogy – 89% starring Tobey Maguire. The plot will be located after the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, WandaVision and Loki – 96%. Hopefully the wait is not so long and soon we can enjoy this film that promises to be full of amazing scenes.

