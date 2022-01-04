While Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% continues to dominate the global box office, Marvel must change the focus for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The long-awaited sequel, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, will follow the plan of the multiverses within the MCU, but now with a turn towards the horror genre that will set the tone for Phase 4. The first official trailer helped fans find the connections with What If …? – 84% and will enjoy the return of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), one of the most powerful and dangerous characters in the franchise. But the story will also serve to introduce America Chavez, a new heroine who promises to establish herself as an important element for the brand.

Although we already saw a bit of America Chavez (Xochitl gomez) in the trailer for the sequel, we still don’t see her in action or know what she will look like at all. Now, new promo art gives us a glimpse of the character, although it is clear that they still try to keep much of his presence in the plot a secret:

America Chavez promo art!

America Chavez’s #MultiverseOfMadness promotional arts! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/mpSOoP0Vnw – Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) January 3, 2022

It’s not uncommon for Marvel to be secretive when it comes to promoting a new movie and this sequel hasn’t had to deal with as many leaks and theories as the third installment of the arachnid. The other images where we are presented with the “Doctor Strange Team” maintain the same presentation of Chavez:

The # DoctorStrange2 team new promotional art! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/HfqDesAJ2Q – Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) January 3, 2022

The # DoctorStrange2 team! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/HFbftTJyXd – Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) January 3, 2022

What draws the attention of these promotionals is the style they handle, between psychedelia and terror. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi, best known for directing the original Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire. The fact that he is a director who knows the horror genre and superhero movies well made him the perfect candidate for the project. Audiences are only hoping that the creator’s vision remains in the final cut, as rumors about the recent reshoots have worried fans.

Although the sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% will focus on showing us the hero at a bad time, the other great protagonist will be Scarlet Witch. The last time we saw the complex character was in the WandaVision series – 95%, where the resentment against her acquired a new hue as she discovered the true scope of her powers. The post-credits scene of the show left the audience with several doubts that will surely be answered in the film.

New promo art for Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!

New promotional art of the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness! pic.twitter.com/LVrSiEWceo – Scarlet Witch News (@scarletwnews) January 3, 2022

Of course, the loyal Wong will also appear on the tape. In Spider-Man: No Way Home We found out that Wong is the new Sorcerer Supreme after Strange disappeared for 5 years due to Thanos’ actions in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%. However, we did see a bit of the character in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% where it is revealed to us that he goes to fights to earn money and ends up recruiting the protagonist to discover the true origin of the Ten Rings.

Promo art for Doctor Strange and Sorcerer Supreme Wong!

Doctor Strange and The Sorcerer Supreme Wong promotional art! 🎨 #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/We8aDuKqk0 – Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) January 3, 2022

It is believed that several classic comic book villains will appear in the sequel. In addition to the return of Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Gargantos will also arrive, which we already saw in the trailer:

Gargantos’ promotional art! 🎨 #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/zv0ghUwk4b – Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) January 3, 2022

In fact, in a scene of the advance we see how Strange saves America Chavez from an attack that seems to be caused by Gargantos. In the comics, this creature is controlled by Naga, who in turn is related to Namor whom we hope to see soon in the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it seems quite ambitious. The introduction of America Chavez fuels the theory that Kevin Feige intends to adapt Young avengers. In the comics, the character is more powerful than originally thought. In addition to superhuman strength, great speed, and high stamina, Chavez is capable of opening interdimensional portals and can also deliver quite dangerous energy blows. In the film it seems that we will see her taking her first steps as a heroine and Doctor Strange could function as a kind of mentor. If all goes well and there are no more changes due to the global pandemic, the film will hit commercial theaters in May.

