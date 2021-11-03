While Eternals – 75% will be fighting against attacks from different fronts in its next release, a good part of the fans are focused on Spider-Man: No Road Home, as it is clear that this ambitious sequel will completely change what we have seen from Marvel. in the movies so far. The appearance of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) here makes some forget that the hero is also about to release his own sequel in 2022. Directed by Sam Raimi, this installment promises to become one of the most important pillars of the MCU, as it will present several villains and it will set the tone for the multiverses in the franchise.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It does not need much publicity at this point, although the public demands more advances and photos to continue feeding the theories and expectations that are had. It seems like a new tactic that could bring great benefits to hide the story as much as possible and avoid leaks that always end up disappointing fans. If we know very little about this third installment of the arachnid, about the sequel to Doctor Strange: Supreme Sorcerer – 89% know practically nothing. The only information we have so far is that Sam raimi approached it as a horror film and that Elizabeth Olsen will return to give life to Wanda / Scarlet Witch.

What was also confirmed long ago is that America Chavez will make an appearance and will be played by Xochitl gomez, best known for her work on the Netflix series The Baby-Sitters Club. Of course, the return of Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo will be indispensable to the story. There are several rumors surrounding this movie, including the possibility of Doctor Strange facing multiple enemies instead of just one. Likewise, after Loki’s season finale – 96%, it was also speculated that Tom Hiddleston could make an appearance.

Although Marvel does everything possible to avoid leaks and maintain surprises for their fans, they cannot control everything, and it is very common for a spoiler to be known thanks to toys and other types of merchandise that are released long before the movies. In the case of Doctor Strange 2, it seems that a puzzle could confirm one of the most popular rumors of recent months: the appearance of Shuma-Gorath:

The first glimpse of Shuma-Gorath in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been revealed.

🚨 The first look at Shuma-Gorath in ‘DOCTOR STRANGE: IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS’ has been released pic.twitter.com/sK2PtNbxfE – Cosmic Marvel (@CosmicMarvel_) November 1, 2021

Shuma-Gorath is one of the best-known villains in Doctor Strange and although we have several references to the character in the MCU, he has not been adapted so far. With clear references to HP Lovecraft and taking the name of a monster from Robert E. HowardShuma-Gorath is a creature that is sometimes called a demon and other times a god. It is an entity represented by a single eye and a lot of tentacles that also has the ability to manipulate reality, teleport through the universe and use magic; He is also immortal and although he cannot technically die, he can be locked up and stripped of his power long enough so that he is not a risk to humanity.

Since Shuma-Gorath is later revealed to be from another universe in the comics, it fits in perfectly with the idea of ​​multiverses. It is not known exactly what will be the true consequences of the spell that Strange casts on Spider-Man: No Way Home, but this and the end of Loki they will mix to open a very complicated path to close that will lead to Kang (Jonathan Majors).

In the puzzle image we can also see America Chavez, who sometimes calls herself Miss America and who possesses abilities such as super strength and speed. The interesting thing about this character, and what would really be important about his appearance, is that he also has the ability to open interdimensional portals, which allows him to act in other realities. Fans are hoping that some of the post-credits scenes from Spider-Man: No Way Home show us a clearer preview of Doctor Strange 2.

