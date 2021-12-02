Marvel Studios is known to like to keep all information about their projects well guarded, in order to avoid any possible spoilers. Despite the company’s efforts to keep any important information secret, there have been cases where they themselves reveal details or leave surprising clues through their products. Information about the appearance of a new character in a film, their first glimpses and even data on the plot are some of the examples of references that have been obtained from merchandise from these films.

This Wednesday night something like the above happened, because an image of a new LEGO set, in which at least one of the villains from the new film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was seen, began to be shared online and captured the attention of fans because the set could be the necessary evidence to demonstrate a relationship between Strange and Namor’s film, The Sub-Sailor.

The set in question features Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong), and America Chavez (Xochitl gomez) facing off against a giant tentacled beast named Gargantos. So how do we relate Strange to Namor? If Marvel decided to continue with the plot based on the comics, that is, if the story of Gargantos is respected, it means that within the next Stephen Strange movie we would have the opportunity to see something of Namor, because at some point, Gargantos served the King Naga, a Lemurian ruler who was against Prince Namor.

The inclusion of Gargantos in the film was first reported in the early summer of this year when an actress named Yenifer Molina He listed the role on his online resume through his agency’s website. Although what is shown in the LEGO set should not be taken as something prophetic, so far the reasons for thinking that this character will be integrated are enough. Also, Scarlet Witch’s (Elizabeth Olsen) absence from the set could be proof of her villainous status in the movie. Olsen said the following words on Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast:

She (Scarlet Witch) just did something that turns her into a criminal. So, in my opinion, the next step in your life is this new sense of identity, of knowing the acts you committed and your own responsibility for them. All these big trucks are coming in and all these military men and women are coming to assess the situation, and she flies away. For example, she needs to get away, or she’s going to get in trouble, and she doesn’t want to get into trouble. So she left with her pain and her shame and now … I didn’t think of her as … I don’t think she’s in that house, now she’s at peace, but hiding for the rest of her life.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022, it will be directed by Sam Raimi, who is best known for his directing work on the hit Spiderman trilogy with Tobey Maguire. It will star Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth olsen, Benedict wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl gomez. The plot will be located after the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, WandaVision – 95%, and Loki – 96%. Hopefully the wait is not so long and soon we can go to the movies to enjoy this film that promises to be full of amazing scenes.

