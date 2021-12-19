Featuring Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% it would seem that the madness that was unleashed by Doctor Strange’s spell to make people forget the identity of Spider-Man still raged. That is why in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness we will see the Supreme Sorcerer face new dangers mainly with the help of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). The film starring Benedict Cumberbatch underwent major changes in its release date, because after it had been announced that it would arrive in March, Marvel Studios rescheduled it for May.

However, this last minute change gave director Sam Raimi an opportunity to improve on some areas where he saw more potential. According to reports that came through The Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision newsletter, the production did some reshoots with the main cast themselves that ended this week, and it seems that it is no coincidence that it happened around the same time that the premiere was released. Jon Watts film.

According to what is suggested in the bulletin, in this new installment other characters belonging to Sony could return, but since that does not seem enough after what happened with Spider-Man, everything indicates that other characters will also meet that will be posed in the tapes and series that were released this year as Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% or Loki – 96%. You have to remember that in the movie starring Simu Liu, Wong appeared and had an important conversation with Shang-Chi.

In addition, everything that was unleashed at the end of Loki when Sykvie murdered the One Who Remains. The report notes that these reshoots not only improved certain aspects of the plot, but also involved more cameos and the arrival of other characters that originally seemed not to be contemplated. Will it be the perfect pretext for the arrival of Fox’s long-awaited superheroes and mutants?

On the other hand, the concept of variants and alternate universes is already planted, and just as it will be played with a dark version of the character of Benedict Cumberbatch (As seen in the first trailer for the film), some sources have pointed out that Kevin Feige is determined to play and exploit the multiverse as much as possible. At the beginning of December, Victoria Alonso confessed to Variety that after what was filmed again, she could say that “there is still much to come and we will be talking all year long.”

Benedict CumberbatchFor his part, he commented in October during his presentation on The Today Show that he was excited by all that Raimi has achieved with this film.

Expect extraordinary things. We’re making it even better – we’ll have some new recordings in November and December, and it’s due out in May. And I guess you’ll have to wait until then.

A couple of months ago a rumor emerged stating that Professor Charles Xavier could reach this new installment, although it is not clear if it will be a new version or we will see Patrick Stewart or James McAvoy, without forgetting that the informant Daniel richtman suggested that Wanda would have a confrontation with a mutant.

