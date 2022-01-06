Through promotional arts and LEGO sets, the identity of a creature featured in the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been confirmed. His name is Gargantos, a villain of Namor in the Marvel comics. Yet why would the studio choose such a minor character to be one of Doctor Strange’s enemies in their new movie? The answer is that it is not really about Gargantos, but about Shuma-Gorath, a very powerful superhero enemy.

According to The Direct, it is clear that the physical appearance of the creature is identical to that of Shuma-Gorath in the comics, and the reason they changed the name is due to copyright; The villain’s name, as with many other Marvel characters, was not an original invention of the comic book writers, but was borrowed from a Robert E. Howard account of Kull the Conqueror titled “The Curse of the Golden Skull ”.

Howard was a member of the HP Lovecraft Circle, so he wrote several materialistic cosmic horror stories, and that involves monsters from other dimensions with tentacles. Shuma-Gorath is clearly inspired by those ancient Lovecraft gods and the name is believed to be a corruption of Shub-Niggurath, a primal goddess from Lovecraftian mythology. These types of entities have fascinated fantasy and science fiction writers and we can see it in superhero films like Hellboy – 81% and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, as well as the series What If …? – 84%.

As The Direct points out, Marvel has the rights to Conan’s stories to adapt them to comics since 2018, but in live-action it is a different one: Netflix acquired the rights to bring Conan’s stories to live-action, and there is already a series in development, for that reason the name of Shuma-Gorath was changed to Gargantos, but in essence it will be Shuma-Gorath the monster that we will see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At least we could already see thanks to the first trailer that the villain is visually very faithful to the comics, and it will not be difficult to forgive them for the name change (since bigger changes have been forgiven).

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% demonstrated what the multiverse is capable of, as we had the return of Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%), as well as Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%), Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%), Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%), Thomas Haden Church (Between Drinks – 96%, Spider-Man 3 – 63%, It Said About Me – 85%) and Rhys Ifans. With Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, rumors suggest that we will have many similar surprises, but so far nothing has been confirmed.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, by introducing the concept of the multiverse, opened the doors to a world of possibilities; while the appearance of Evan Peters in WandaVision – 95% was controversial and it turned out to be a sham, that does not mean that you can not do a crossover with the universe of Fox’s X-Men, which were much loved by fans. Rumors assure that we will even have cameos from The Fantastic Four, but we will have to wait to verify it.

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi (Drag Me to Hell – 92%, Morgue Tenants – 78%, The Devil’s Awakening – 96%), responsible for the trilogy of Spider Man, and will hit theaters in May 2022. A few months after its premiere we will have Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment of the God of Thunder, and finally in November will arrive Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the long-awaited sequel to Black Panther – 90%.

