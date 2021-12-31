12/31/2021 at 07:45 CET

Nieves Salinas

Israel’s proposal to change its response strategy to the pandemic, in the midst of the spread of the omicron variant, to promote a “mass contagion model”, which causes a mild disease, instead of imposing more restrictions on the population has opened a new debate. Is it crazy? El Periódico de España has posed this question to doctors who, like the doctor Gabriel Reina, microbiologist of the University of Navarra Clinic, they consider it to be “a very dangerous option“.

With a continuously increasing infection rate, with almost 3,000 new positives per day – a maximum of three months -, experts from the Israel Ministry of Health They are considering a policy change to achieve herd immunity through mass contagion with the new variant. The first Minister, Naftali Benet, has assured that the country is on the verge of a “storm of infections whose magnitude we have not yet seen” and that “many people are going to be infected” with the new variant without being able to do anything to prevent it.

Precisely this Thursday the country approved administering a fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 for immunosuppressed patients. After Israel announced a massive vaccination campaign with the fourth dose and immediately suspended it due to discrepancies between experts, the Government authorized to start it with an additional injection to people with a weakened immune system.

A dangerous idea

A proposal that the doctors consulted by this newspaper They say it doesn’t make sense and, furthermore, it’s dangerous. “Although the current situation with the new variant and a large part of the vaccinated population, gives rise to mostly mild cases, if it occurs a massive contagionAlthough the percentage of serious cases is low, the number of people who will require health care or hospitalization will be many and that can have a strong impact “.

“” A very dangerous scenario would be created if it were invited to favor a massive contagion and all kinds of restrictions were removed for it, “says Dr. Reina

Not only in Primary Care or in hospitals, adds Dr. Reina, also in the care of non-covid patients and in a context, In winter, with other diseases that worsen and other circulating viruses that aggravate underlying diseases. “A very dangerous scenario would be created if it was invited to favor a massive contagion and all kinds of restrictions were removed for it,” he asserts.

Gabriel Reina predicts that, perhaps later and as the wave progresses, “we will be able to see if this number of cases is growing. in a more staggered way, and the entire population will end up passing the coronavirus infection, but if it is in a staggered way it will impact less on the system. “If the system collapses again, it continues, it will not be possible to continue with the care of other patients who require surgeries or early diagnoses , as in the case of cancer patients. “Everything that can be done in a staggered manner will be more favorable to reach the end of the pandemic successfully”, indicates the specialist of the Navarra University Clinic.

‘Flu’ health care

“It doesn’t seem right to me. I have my doubts. What is clear is that the model that we had until now is no longer valid, “says the president of the Spanish Society of Family Medicine and Community (semFYC) Salvador Tranche. The doctor assures that the omicron variant has already forced a change in the management of the pandemic and refers to the latest Health decisions on shortening the isolations of those infected to 7 days.

In that sense, it is explained, everyone has noticed that last health decision, but has not “realized everything else, which is that the vaccinated no longer quarantine, that contact tracing is not carried out, that PCR is not done to everyone, rather it is prioritized according to gravity, etc. That is to say, in some way the management model has been changed to another that, as I call it, consists of ‘flu-like’ care. The emphasis is placed on patients with moderate or severe symptoms and the the responsibility to each“, it is explained.

“From a social point of view, the coronavirus is a community disease and what works is to reduce interactions,” says Dr. Tranche

Dr. Tranche indicates that what is clear is that, from a social point of view, the coronavirus is a community disease and that what works is to reduce interactions. “When we had nothing (he alludes to the confinement of the first wave), it is the only thing that worked for us. It is clear that now it is impossible to do a generalized tracking with thousands of cases, and that individual and collective responsibility has to follow, because it is about to burst Primary Care“, Add.

From there, he needs to go to the option that the Israeli health authorities weigh, there is a stretch, says the doctor. “You have to help us a little with restrictive measures, perhaps not as harsh as before, but restricting some social interactions,” he says. Remember that, at the beginning of the pandemic, the United Kingdom already put that possibility on the table. The government’s approach was to try to achieve herd immunity through infection. This caused a delay in the introduction of the first confinement, which it cost thousands of lives, according to a British Parliament report.