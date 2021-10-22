Los Angeles Dodgers They are in a delicate situation against the Atlanta Braves in the Championship Series, as they are against the wall with an aggregate result of 3-2; this after winning yesterday’s match 11-2 at Dodger Stadium.

Winning streak

Those led by Dave Roberts are characterized by never lowering their heads in adverse situations, and they have been demonstrating this throughout the seasons in the best baseball in the world. The Dodgers have a record of seven consecutive games won when they are in a knockout game, that is, one game away from losing a postseason series.

In the current Championship Series they have already won the first game under these conditions and made the series 3-2, however, they need to be victorious in the next two games if they want to advance to the World Series.

This was reported by Fernando Arreaza:

#Dodgers become more dangerous when they are against the wall and facing elimination games. With today’s 11-2 win over #ForThea, they have won 7 games in a row under these circumstances. No one knows what will end up happening, but what they do is undoubtedly admirable #Postseason – Fernando Arreaza Ortega (@arreazaortega) October 22, 2021

They could do it again against Atlanta

The situation that the Dodgers are experiencing in these PlayOffs is not at all different from what happened last season, we could even be in a “Déjà vu” of it. As is happening in this campaign; The Atlanta Braves began by winning the Championship Series last year under these same terms (3-1) and the Angels ended up overcoming this deficit. Not being enough with that, they later took the title of champions in the World Series.

2020 National League Champions

2020 MLB Champions

The Braves can’t be trusted

If time has shown something, it is that the Dodgers are an extremely dangerous team, that if they are given a little “chance” they will surely beat everything that appears in front of them. They have a super streak of seven wins in a row in this position, so in the following games we will see a Los Angeles team playing “for all”, because there is no tomorrow for them.

Atlanta should not lower its head and try to get a positive result in the next game, which will also be at home; in order to avoid having to play a decisive seventh.