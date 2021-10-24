Nothing is ever written in baseball. And this National League Championship Series is a test.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, a team with 106 victories in the regular season and victimizers of the San Francisco Giants that was by far the best team of 2021 in the MLB, fell in six games against the Atlanta Braves (88-73), team that in July practically no specialist gave as a candidate for the postseason. Even his label was “seller” at the close of the market.

But in the postseason, it’s all about crossing the line and starting over. The road traveled is worth nothing there. It only matters to have arrived.

We comment on the errors that could lead to failure.

Pitching management was undoubtedly a determining factor in the defeat of the Dodgers. As was arriving in October in the situation in which they found themselves.

SAYS GOODBYE TO 2021 The stellar pitcher Trevor Bauer #Dodgers will not throw a ball again this 2021, after his administrative license was extended again derived from accusations of sexual assault. # LaCasaDelRey pic.twitter.com/FpLYVqFZAt – Pure Baseball (@ Pure Baseball) September 10, 2021

The absences of Trevor Bauer for extra-sporting reasons and of Clayton Kershaw due to injury in the last minute conditioned the rotation. Trevor could be replaced, and in what way. Clayton alerted in time to what could come. I have the impression that it was not taken completely seriously.

Report #Dodgers> Cole Hamels to the disabled list for 60 days. The Hamels / Dodgers adventure ended before it began. – Enrique Rojas / ESPN (@ Enrique_Rojas1) August 17, 2021

The bet to reinforce the starting pitching, beyond Scherzer, were two veterans who were either in the process of recovering from an injury or had not been in the box for a long time. And what the Dodgers board never wanted happened. Duffy and Hammels could not get past a hope and Clayton was right on the shore as he had been warning.

Danny Duffy won’t play in LA in 2021 https://t.co/2UWBI25AAy #DannyDuffy #MLB #Dodgers #HazloGrande – Fielding (@elfildeo) September 12, 2021

Then coming into October with three starters and employing at least two of them as relievers is irresponsible above all else. The Dodgers used 33 pitchers as relievers in the regular season, the ERA was 3.16 (4.17 the Major League average) and 41 victories were credited. The Dodgers’ bullpen had the least inherited runs (20%) of all major leagues, and even wove impressive marks from innings pitched without allowing a score.

So, as an old saying from my land says, How do I fit?

When you use a pitcher out of time, you make a mistake that is paid in the game itself for poor performance, as happened to Urías in the eighth inning that he relieved, or in the immediate future, because then the pitcher does not perform what was expected and needed in your next opening, or following. There’s Scherzer’s sad example to prove it.

Scott Boras, the agent for Urías, is not shy about letting a team know when he is upset about how a team is treating a star client. He has not had such a discussion with the Dodgers concerning Urías.https: //t.co/XGnWPuBMOA pic.twitter.com/FXCLfgw43J – LA Times Sports (@latimessports) October 20, 2021

But no defeat depends only on one aspect of the game. The look has to be multifactorial. And without a doubt the timely hitting was not a factor to be proud of. It’s something that carried over from the regular season in which the team hit .273 in wins and just .190 in losses. One day they seemed unbearable and the next day they forgot the bats at the hotel.

Already in the postseason, the production with running backs in scoring position was .235, only surpassed in negative by the San Francisco Giants with .120 and the Milwaukee Brewers with .087.

With men ready to score on the trails, only Mookie, Taylor, Pollock and Bellinger were producing but in wide contrast to the Turners and Will Smith, men of responsibility in the lineup, since as is evident it was the top part that paid the best dividends. .

Injuries cannot be ruled out. The Dodgers had plenty of them. At the last minute the absence of their home run and RBI leader of the season, Max Muncy, was a serious blow. But if a payroll of more than 250 million dollars does not have a plan B for that situation, who could have it.

Follow us on Google News Telegram OR Instagram Or come and talk about beige in our WhatsApp group All the news, rumors and the best plays of the Major Leagues

